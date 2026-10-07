NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone explains decision to start Anthony Volpe over Jazz Chisholm Jr. in Game 3

It’s all-or-nothing for the New York Yankees as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays. With postseason scenarios locked in, the Bronx Bombers face a must-win situation, and manager Aaron Boone made a bold lineup decision, giving Anthony Volpe the nod at shortstop over Jazz Chisholm Jr.
For Boone, the move came down to a gut feeling heading into a pivotal ALDS matchup against Tampa Bay. “Just felt like it. I felt like I wanted to go with him today,” Boone told reporters prior to the game.
While Chisholm was let off the hook by Boone despite his Game 2 struggles, the manager opted to shake up the starting nine. The move gives Volpe—who endured his own prolonged slumps earlier this year—a chance to prove his past struggles are behind him on the big stage.
Paired with Boone’s recent injury update on Aaron Judge following Game 1 of the ALDS, the Yankees hope this lineup adjustment provides the spark needed to turn the series around and punch their ticket to the ALCS.
Game 3 in the Bronx. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/bOFwRX2Dwu— New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 7, 2026
Volpe’s stats compared to Chisholm Jr.
The two infielders entered October under vastly different circumstances: Volpe missed significant time due to performance issues, while Chisholm Jr. missed only a handful of games. Their regular-season numbers reflect that disparity, but a head-to-head comparison provides key context:
NY Yankees pending free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubles down on costly error in Game 2 vs Rays
|Category
|Anthony Volpe (SS)*
|Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3B/2B)
|Games Played (G)
|56
|137
|At-Bats (AB)
|171
|471
|Batting Average (BA)
|.240
|.231
|On-Base Percentage (OBP)
|.293
|.312
|Slugging Percentage (SLG)
|.321
|.397
|OPS
|.647
|.711
|Home Runs (HR)
|1
|19
|Runs Batted In (RBI)
|19
|55
|Stolen Bases (SB)
|7
|41
|Runs Scored
|20
|69
In the postseason, Chisholm had been a staple at third base for New York throughout the Division Series, offering solid defense and launching a solo home run. However, his bat has cooled off significantly alongside the rest of a struggling Yankees lineup.
Key takeaways
- Aaron Boone started Anthony Volpe at shortstop over Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- Volpe played 56 games with a .240 batting average during the season.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit 19 home runs and drove in 55 runs.
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