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NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone explains decision to start Anthony Volpe over Jazz Chisholm Jr. in Game 3

With their season on the line in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone opted to start Anthony Volpe over Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs to first base.
© Caleb Bowlin/Getty ImagesAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs to first base.

It’s all-or-nothing for the New York Yankees as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays. With postseason scenarios locked in, the Bronx Bombers face a must-win situation, and manager Aaron Boone made a bold lineup decision, giving Anthony Volpe the nod at shortstop over Jazz Chisholm Jr.

For Boone, the move came down to a gut feeling heading into a pivotal ALDS matchup against Tampa Bay. “Just felt like it. I felt like I wanted to go with him today,” Boone told reporters prior to the game.

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While Chisholm was let off the hook by Boone despite his Game 2 struggles, the manager opted to shake up the starting nine. The move gives Volpe—who endured his own prolonged slumps earlier this year—a chance to prove his past struggles are behind him on the big stage.

Paired with Boone’s recent injury update on Aaron Judge following Game 1 of the ALDS, the Yankees hope this lineup adjustment provides the spark needed to turn the series around and punch their ticket to the ALCS.

Volpe’s stats compared to Chisholm Jr.

The two infielders entered October under vastly different circumstances: Volpe missed significant time due to performance issues, while Chisholm Jr. missed only a handful of games. Their regular-season numbers reflect that disparity, but a head-to-head comparison provides key context:

See also

NY Yankees pending free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubles down on costly error in Game 2 vs Rays

CategoryAnthony Volpe (SS)*Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3B/2B)
Games Played (G)56137
At-Bats (AB)171471
Batting Average (BA).240.231
On-Base Percentage (OBP).293.312
Slugging Percentage (SLG).321.397
OPS.647.711
Home Runs (HR)119
Runs Batted In (RBI)1955
Stolen Bases (SB)741
Runs Scored2069
*Volpe was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in early August 2026 due to offensive struggles

In the postseason, Chisholm had been a staple at third base for New York throughout the Division Series, offering solid defense and launching a solo home run. However, his bat has cooled off significantly alongside the rest of a struggling Yankees lineup.

Key takeaways

  • Aaron Boone started Anthony Volpe at shortstop over Jazz Chisholm Jr.
  • Volpe played 56 games with a .240 batting average during the season.
  • Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit 19 home runs and drove in 55 runs.

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Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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