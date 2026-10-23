Brewers’ Gary Sanchez leaves door open on returning to NY Yankees in the future

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gary Sánchez, who enjoyed a productive campaign during the 2026 MLB season, recently addressed the possibility of a future reunion with the New York Yanke

Anticipation is at an all-time high as the Milwaukee Brewers prepare for their first World Series appearance in 44 years. Key roster contributors are delivering in high-stakes moments, including veteran catcher Gary Sanchez, who spoke with Joez McFly ahead of Game 1 of the Fall Classic.

When asked about the lingering support from New York Yankees fans following his tenure in the Bronx, Sanchez didn’t rule out an eventual reunion. “My best years in the league were with the Yankees, many fans will remember me for a long time and I made many records there. It’s team that I lasted the most. You’ll never know, I am a free agent and life takes many turns, one never knows,” Sanchez told McFly.

Sanchez spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Yankees, reaching the postseason five times. Though a Fall Classic title eluded him during his time in pinstripes, his impact left a lasting mark on the franchise’s modern era.

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With New York expected to reshape its roster ahead of next season—including lingering uncertainty surrounding Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s future—a potential reunion with Sanchez in free agency could provide the Yankees with key lineup depth as they look to bounce back.

Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait.

Sanchez’s highlights with the Yankees on his tenure

Sanchez’s time with the Yankees was defined by raw power, historical offensive peaks for a catcher, and unforgettable postseason moments. Bursting onto the scene as ‘El Gary,’ he transformed the team’s offense during his explosive 2016 rookie campaign and quickly established himself as one of the most feared sluggers in the MLB.

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The former Yankees star officially launched his legacy late in 2016 when he produced one of the most astonishing multi-month stretches in modern baseball history. Called up in August, he smashed 20 home runs in just 53 games—tying the record for the fastest player to reach 20 career homers (51 games) and finishing runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year despite playing less than a third of the season.

He followed that historic debut in 2017 with an All-Star campaign, crushing 33 home runs with 90 RBIs to earn a Silver Slugger Award. That postseason, he delivered a iconic moment with a clutch, two-run double off Craig Kimbrel in Game 4 of the ALCS to spark a signature Yankees comeback.

Sanchez’s stats with the team

Across seven seasons in the Bronx (2015–2021), Sanchez amassed 138 home runs, 340 RBIs, and two All-Star selections over 538 regular-season games. He became the fastest catcher in MLB history to reach 100 home runs, accomplishing the feat in just 355 games.

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Highlights of his tenure included a career-high 34 home runs in 2019, a walk-off single in Game 3 of the 2017 ALCS, and countless mammoth home runs deep into the Yankee Stadium bleachers.

key takeaways

Gary Sanchez did not rule out a future free-agent reunion with the New York Yankees.

a future free-agent reunion with the New York Yankees. Sanchez smashed 20 home runs in 53 games during his 2016 rookie campaign.

in 53 games during his 2016 rookie campaign. ‘El Gary’ amassed 138 home runs across seven seasons with the New York Yankees.