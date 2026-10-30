Red Sox’s Willson Contreras on what emotional Venezuela return means after WBC title run

Celebrating his brother William’s World Series title with the Milwaukee Brewers, Willson Contreras mentioned why the trip to Venezuela to celebrate the World Baseball Classic championship will mean.

Among the most prominent figures celebrating the Milwaukee Brewers’ historic World Series triumph was William Contreras’ older brother, Willson, who was on hand to watch the franchise secure its first championship. But in the midst of the postgame jubilation, questions shifted toward Team Venezuela’s upcoming homecoming tour, and the swirling political controversy surrounding the visit.

“We’re not trying to blindfold anyone or push an agenda; we’re going to celebrate with the fans, not cozy up to politicians. We just hope people understand that,” Boston Red Sox‘s Willson Contreras said regarding Team Venezuela’s planned return home to commemorate their World Baseball Classic title.

Critics had alleged that the squad’s celebratory tour risked serving as a propaganda tool for the Venezuelan government to distract from the nation’s ongoing turmoil. The players, however, have maintained that their sole motivation is sharing a historic athletic achievement with the Venezuelan people.

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Even with William Contreras’ long-term future in Milwaukee looming as an offseason storyline, anticipation remains high across the baseball world to see how the Contreras brothers and their national teammates mark one of the grandest milestones in Venezuelan sports history.

Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox.

When will Team Venezuela return home to celebrate its WBC title?

Although the tournament concluded in mid-March in Miami just ahead of Opening Day, major league players were required to report back to their respective spring training camps within 24 to 48 hours to finalize preparations for the regular season.

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As a result, Team Venezuela postponed its official victory tour until Nov. 20, 2026. With the MLB season officially in the books and players heading into the winter offseason, the roster will finally convene in Caracas for a full-scale national celebration.

William Contreras’ World Series MVP performance

Contreras captured 2026 World Series MVP honors on the strength of his relentless consistency and clutch run production in the heart of Milwaukee’s order. Over five games against the Tampa Bay Rays, the 28-year-old backstop batted .381 (8-for-21) with an .863 OPS, tallying four RBIs, two runs scored, and a stolen base.

Contreras recorded a hit in four of the five matchups, setting the tone from the jump and cementing his MVP case with a clutch RBI double in Milwaukee’s title-clinching 4–1 win in Game 5. His poised plate approach sustained rally after rally, anchoring a Brewers offense that capitalized on virtually every mistake.

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Key takeaways

Willson Contreras defended Team Venezuela’s celebratory tour amid political controversy surrounding the visit.

celebratory tour amid political controversy surrounding the visit. Team Venezuela postponed its victory tour to November 20, 2026, in Caracas.

to November 20, 2026, in Caracas. William Contreras won World Series MVP after hitting .381 with four RBIs.