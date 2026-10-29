Brewers manager Pat Murphy delivers pointed message to ex-NY Yankee Jake Bauers following World Series win

Fresh off the Milwaukee Brewers' World Series title, manager Pat Murphy didn't hold back, delivering a blunt assessment of Jake Bauers' turbulent tenure with the New York Yankees.

Following a 57-year title drought, the Milwaukee Brewers finally reached the mountaintop under Pat Murphy, the fiery manager who completely altered the franchise’s trajectory. Murphy’s indelible impact was on full display during the postgame madness, crystallized in a raw, unfiltered moment with first baseman Jake Bauers that directly referenced Bauers’ past in the New York Yankees.

As Bauers approached Murphy amid the on-field pandemonium to hand him the final out’s baseball, the veteran skipper delivered a characteristically blunt reality check. “You’re going to be a rich f,” Murphy said. “Just remember when you’re on that horse s Yankee team and you’re all playing for yourselves… just remember this is the way we used to do it.”

Bauers’ lone season with the Yankees was largely forgettable, defined by swing-and-miss struggles that led to his quiet departure and subsequent arrival in Milwaukee. Fast forward three seasons, and the left-handed slugger not only hoisted his first World Series ring, but he also cemented his postseason legacy by capturing NLCS MVP honors against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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While Milwaukee had to navigate a brief scare when rookie flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski exited late in Game 5, Murphy and his squad were consumed solely by the euphoria of crossing the finish line and raising the franchise’s first Commissioner’s Trophy.

Manager Pat Murphy #00 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks to the dugout.

Bauers’ evolution into a Milwaukee cornerstone

Bauers quickly proved his utility during his 2024 Milwaukee debut, supplying defensive versatility and left-handed punch across 117 appearances. He carved out an immediate place in club postseason lore that October, launching the first pinch-hit home run in Brewers playoff history during Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

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Over the next two campaigns, Bauers evolved from a fringe journeyman into one of Milwaukee’s most dependable middle-of-the-order threats. His plate discipline, bat speed, and knack for punishing right-handed pitching cemented him as an indispensable fixture at first base and designated hitter.

Beyond his everyday production, Bauers gained clubhouse reverence for his selfless, do-anything utility, regularly taking the mound in blowout mop-up duty to spare the high-leverage arms in Milwaukee’s bullpen over grueling regular-season stretches.

That blue-collar ethos reached its zenith during the Brewers’ 2026 title push. After years on the margins of the league, Bauers put together a career year, slashing .266 with 26 home runs and an .874 OPS in the regular season before serving as the heartbeat of Milwaukee’s historic October run.

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Key takeaways

The Milwaukee Brewers ended a 57-year title drought under manager Pat Murphy.

under manager Pat Murphy. Pat Murphy criticized the New York Yankees in an on-field exchange with Jake Bauers.

in an on-field exchange with Jake Bauers. Jake Bauers won NLCS MVP honors against the Los Angeles Dodgers.