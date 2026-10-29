Brewers capture first World Series title, but win comes at cost of Jacob Misiorowski injury

Even amid the euphoria of their first World Series title, the Milwaukee Brewers face concern after Jacob Misiorowski left Game 5 with an injury.

After a 57-year championship drought, the Milwaukee Brewers are finally World Series champions. Milwaukee captured the first title in franchise history Wednesday night with a decisive Game 5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, though the triumph came with an anxious moment when breakout ace Jacob Misiorowski exited early due to an apparent injury.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Misiorowski suffered a strained calf just before the sixth inning of the clincher. Despite the setback, the right-hander joined the on-field postgame celebration to address reporters with a championship cap on his head.

“They were nothing but support through this year, and it’s been amazing. Damn it, I’m getting emotional,” an emotional Misiorowski said through tears during his postgame interview on MLB on FOX.

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The milestone win officially removes the Brewers from the dwindling list of MLB franchises without a Fall Classic ring. While Milwaukee faces questions this winter regarding the long-term status of Misiorowski’s leg, any offseason medical concerns will gladly take a back seat to the parade.

Jacob Misiorowski leaves to a standing ovation after experiencing some discomfort on the mound in the 6th @MLBONFOX pic.twitter.com/alGfC5KHMM — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 29, 2026

Misiorowski’s championship run

Misiorowski set the tone for the Fall Classic in Game 1, flashing triple-digit heat across five innings of one-run ball to earn the victory and put Tampa Bay on notice.

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Returning on short rest for Game 5, the flamethrowing righty delivered his crowning achievement, neutralizing the Rays with 5 2/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball to position Milwaukee on the brink of history.

Departing to a raucous standing ovation in the sixth, “The Miz” capped his first Fall Classic at 2–0 with a microscopic 0.84 ERA over 10 2/3 dominant frames—cementing his status as the cornerstone of the Brewers’ historic run.

How the Brewers won the Fall Classic

The Brewers dispatched the Rays in five games using a proven formula of timely contact and shutdown pitching. Milwaukee took early command with back-to-back home victories in Games 1 and 2—highlighted by a four-run comeback sparked by Sal Frelick and Cooper Pratt—before breaking Game 3 open with an eight-run fifth inning powered by Jackson Chourio’s four-hit clinic in a 10–1 rout.

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After falling in a 12-inning marathon in Game 4, the Brewers finished the job in Game 5 courtesy of clutch run-scoring knocks from William Contreras and David Hamilton. Backed by stellar outfield defense from Frelick and Garrett Mitchell, closer Trevor Megill shut the door in the ninth to bring Milwaukee its long-awaited championship.

Key takeaways