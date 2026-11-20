With the New York Yankees finalizing a deal with Jonathan Loaisiga, a new report reveals that the New York Mets nearly hijacked the signing.

The New York Yankees won the sweepstakes for Jonathan Loaisiga, bringing the right-hander back to the Bronx after his standout 2026 campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, the reunion nearly fell through, as a new report indicates the New York Mets made a serious push to sign him.

Journalist Levi Luna, who first broke the news of Loaisiga rejoining the Yankees, revealed that the Mets‘ offer was actually slightly higher. Ultimately, money wasn’t the deciding factor, his familiarity and history in pinstripes proved enough to tip the scales.

General manager Brian Cashman hinted at the possibility on Thursday, telling reporters that a reunion was still up in the air. Cashman also noted that while the front office is exploring ways to upgrade third base, Ryan McMahon’s performance last season could ultimately dictate how the Yankees approach the position.

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With Loaisiga officially locked in for 2027, the Bronx Bombers are already turning their attention to other targets, with Randy Arozarena reportedly emerging in the mix as another potential addition to next season’s roster.

Jonathan Loáisiga #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

What Loaisiga brings to the Yankees

Returning on a two-year, $18 million deal (with a 2029 club option), Loaisiga gives the Yankees a contact-suppression specialist built for Yankee Stadium. During his 2026 bounce-back season in Arizona, he posted a 2.42 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 67 innings while limiting hitters to an 85.2 mph average exit velocity and just three home runs.

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He also brings restored health and a deeper arsenal. After elbow issues dropped his fastball to 96.7 mph in 2025, his velocity rebounded to 97.6 mph in 2026 alongside a five-pitch mix—led by a sinker and changeup—that kept hitters off balance over a career-high 67 appearances.

Finally, the reunion stabilizes the back end of New York’s bullpen while blocking direct rivals. Pairing a New York-tested right-hander with closer David Bednar and lefty Tim Hill solidifies Aaron Boone’s late-inning bridge—and keeps a healthy weapon away from both the Mets and AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays.

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees signed Jonathan Loaisiga despite a reported push from the Mets.

The New York Mets made a slightly higher offer for Loaisiga, Levi Luna reported.

Jonathan Loaisiga returned on a two-year, $18 million deal after posting a 2.42 ERA.