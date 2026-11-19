While the New York Yankees eye top free-agent targets to bolster their roster, they are also exploring potential trades involving players like Will Warren and Ryan Weathers.

Among the trade chips the New York Yankees could dangle this offseason, Ryan Weathers and Will Warren stand out as two arms capable of bringing back a significant return, especially with Dustin May‘s new deal with the Chicago White Sox driving up their market value.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Warren and Weathers could command even stronger interest on the trade block following May’s $52.5 million contract. With May now off the board, clubs searching for controllable starting pitching could turn their attention toward New York’s rotation depth.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are also eyeing talent from Japan to bolster their roster next season, with pitching phenom Shoki Oda emerging as a top priority alongside slugger Teruaki Sato, who is also drawing interest from the Philadelphia Phillies, per reports.

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New York is simultaneously exploring impact bats on the market, with outfielder Randy Arozarena surfacing as a potential target to upgrade the lineup. Those moves headline a pivotal offseason for the Bronx Bombers, who are also banking on key stars like Aaron Judge returning to full health.

Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees.

How May’s deal could increase Weathers and Warren’s trade value

May’s three-year, $52.5 million deal with the White Sox ($17.5M AAV) has reset the market for mid-rotation arms, giving the Yankees significant trade leverage. With May commanding $17.5 million annually despite a 4.70 ERA and injury concerns in 2026, budget-conscious clubs like the Astros and Athletics are pushed toward the trade market for affordable, controllable pitching.

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Warren sees the sharpest spike in trade value by pairing durability with elite affordability. The 27-year-old right-hander delivered a 3.92 ERA across 32 appearances (29 starts) in 2026 after making 33 starts in 2025, while earning near the league minimum with four years of club control left, offering teams a reliable starter for roughly $16 million less per year than May.

Weathers also gets a major valuation boost after posting a 3.60 ERA with a 25.2% strikeout rate across 137 1/3 innings in 2026. With two years of club control remaining and a projected 2027 arbitration salary around $3 million—over $14 million below May’s annual salary—Weathers gives GM Brian Cashman another high-upside, low-cost chip to command a steep return.

Key takeways

Ryan Weathers and Will Warren reportedly stand out as top New York Yankees offseason trade chips.

as top New York Yankees offseason trade chips. Dustin May signed a $52.5 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, Ken Rosenthal reported.

with the Chicago White Sox, Ken Rosenthal reported. The New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing Japanese pitcher Shoki Oda and slugger Teruaki Sato.

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