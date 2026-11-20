Amid ongoing third-base speculation, New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman addressed the situation and weighed in on Ryan McMahon.

Rumors linking the New York Yankees to a third-base upgrade ahead of next season continue to swirl. On Thursday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman addressed the speculation, confirming the club is exploring the market while casting some uncertainty over Ryan McMahon‘s future in the Bronx.

Despite reports that New York is actively looking to bolster the hot corner, Cashman noted the front office must weigh all options, including sticking with McMahon. “We’re having those conversations [about bolstering third base], including recognition that Ryan McMahon is a better player than what we saw last year,” Cashman told reporters.

As fans wait to see whether the Yankees land an NPB star this winter—with Teruaki Sato rumored to be a top target—Cashman’s remarks shed light on how the club is balancing external additions against McMahon’s track record prior to his 2026 slump.

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Alongside the third-base buzz, New York has also been linked to Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly, one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 MLB season. However, Austin Wells’ role behind the plate could ultimately dictate how aggressively the front office pursues that route.

Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout.

McMahon’s slump could alter the Yankees’ third-base plans

In his first full season with the Yankees in 2026, McMahon endured a steep offensive decline, slashing .213/.279/.357 (.636 OPS) with 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 70 hits across 124 games. Despite playing in a left-handed-friendly home ballpark, he posted a 76 OPS+ and 0.0 bWAR, well below the power and on-base production he regularly delivered in Colorado.

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Much of McMahon’s regression stemmed from deteriorating plate discipline, as he struck out 106 times in 328 at-bats while drawing just 28 walks, a sharp drop from his 70 walks in 2025. As a result, his workload shrank to 360 plate appearances compared to his usual 580-plus, and he was neutralized by left-handed pitching (.196 AVG, 0 HR).

His struggles carried into October, where he went 1-for-7 across four postseason games before New York was eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Combined with his .641 OPS after arriving at the 2025 trade deadline, McMahon’s underwhelming tenure has left his Bronx future in doubt with $16 million owed to him for the final year of his contract in 2027.

Potential third-base options for the Yankees

While the initial expectation was that New York would look to move McMahon and his $16 million salary, the Yankees are reportedly targeting Sato as a top free-agent priority, alongside former Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm—though interest has cooled—and veteran slugger Eugenio Suarez.

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On the trade front, after missing out on Maikel Garcia, New York is reportedly eyeing Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes and Chicago Cubs prospect Matt Shaw. If Cashman cannot finalize an external upgrade, the club could fall back on an internal platoon featuring McMahon, Jose Caballero, and Anthony Volpe.

Key takeaways

Brian Cashman noted the New York Yankees could still stick with Ryan McMahon at third.

could still stick with Ryan McMahon at third. Ryan McMahon slashed .213/.279/.357 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2026.

with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2026. The New York Yankees are targeting Teruaki Sato, Alec Bohm, Eugenio Suarez, and Isaac Paredes.