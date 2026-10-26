What happens if Rays win, tie or lose vs. Brewers today in the 2026 MLB World Series Game 3?

The World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers heads into Game 3, which could prove decisive for both teams.

The World Series is reaching a crucial stage, with both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers looking to move one step closer to the long-awaited championship. Game 3 could prove pivotal in determining the outcome of this thrilling series.

Tropicana Field will host a matchup in which the home team desperately needs a win to keep its championship hopes alive. For Pat Murphy’s team, however, the outlook is much brighter after securing victories in the first two games of the series.

The home crowd will look to make its presence felt in the stands and put pressure on a Milwaukee team that seems determined not to give an inch. Can Tampa Bay take advantage of home-field advantage and keep its championship hopes alive?

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What happens if the Rays win vs Brewers today?

If the Tampa Bay Rays manage to defeat the Brewers at home, they will secure their first win of the World Series, cutting Milwaukee’s series lead to 2–1. Protecting home-field advantage could prove crucial in determining how the remainder of the series unfolds.

Manager Kevin Cash #16 of the Tampa Bay Rays takes out Ian Seymour.

For Pat Murphy’s team, a loss would bring an end to an impressive winning streak, as its last defeat came against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS. The series would remain alive until at least Game 5.

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What happens if the Rays and Brewers tie?

Should Tampa Bay and Milwaukee remain deadlocked through nine, they’ll play as many extra innings as it takes for someone to claim the win—either by leading after a complete frame or via a walk-off hit from the Brewers in the bottom half.

Keep in mind that October baseball plays by different rules: the regular-season “ghost runner” rule is out, meaning both teams will have to earn their baserunners the old-fashioned way on clean paths until a victor is crowned.

What happens if the Rays lose to the Brewers?

The worst-case scenario for the Rays would be a loss to the Brewers. In that situation, Kevin Cash’s team would fall behind 3–0 in the series, leaving Milwaukee just one win away from the championship. Another knockout blow in Game 4 could seal the title for the Brewers.

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Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, at 8 PM ET, once again at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Key takeaways