What happens if Brewers win, tie, or lose vs Rays today in Game 4 2026 World Series?

The Milwaukee Brewers have the Tampa Bay Rays right where they want them going into Game 4 of the 2026 MLB World Series.

Coming off a disastrous showing in Game 3, the Tampa Bay Rays have had less than 24 hours to turn the page and keep their World Series hopes alive. The Milwaukee Brewers are coming in for the kill, and the Commissioner’s Trophy will be in attendance for Game 4 at Tropicana Field.

After one-run games in the first two matches of the 2026 World Series, fans across MLB expected the best-of-seven showdown to remain evenly matched when Tampa Bay returned home. However, Milwaukee had other plans and handed the fans in St. Petersburg, Florida, a colossal defeat by a score of 10-1.

Now, there is no margin for error for the Rays, whose backs are against the wall and whose season is on the line. Unless they come up with a plan—and come away with a win—fast, they will watch the Brewers hoist the 2026 World Series trophy on their home turf, under the stunned, teary-eyed gaze of fans and stingrays at Tropicana Field.

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What happens if Brewers win vs Rays in Game 4?

The Milwaukee Brewers will be crowned 2026 World Series champions with a road win against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. It would be the first championship in franchise history for the Brewers, making it a historic triumph. The Brewers would finally abandon the list of MLB teams with no World Series to their name, leaving only: the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, and Colorado Rockies.

Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida.

If the Brewers close out the World Series against the Rays in four games, they would become the first team in MLB history to sweep both the League Championship Series (LCS) and the World Series since the former became a best-of-seven series.

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A Milwaukee win in Florida would also bring an end to the 2026 MLB postseason and officially mean that a long list of Brewers players would become free agents heading into the offseason. Dealing with those contract situations while sipping champagne is far better than the alternative: dwelling on a World Series loss, which would be the case for Rays players set to hit free agency if they lose.

What happens if Brewers and Rays tie in Game 4?

If Game 4 of the 2026 World Series remains tied at the end of the ninth inning, the game will head to extra innings, as ties are not allowed in MLB. Unlike in the regular season, though, there is no extra-inning (ghost runner) rule in the postseason.

The game will go on for as many extra innings as necessary until a winner is decided. If the Brewers finish on top, they will be crowned champions. If the Rays prevail, they will force another elimination game in Game 5 back in Wisconsin.

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What happens if Brewers lose vs Rays in Game 4?

Indeed, the Brewers would love to close out the series in four games, but a loss in Game 4 wouldn’t be terrible, either. If the Rays defeat the Brewers, the 2026 World Series will be extended to a Game 5 at American Family Field. Milwaukee would then get the chance to complete a gentleman’s sweep by defeating Tampa Bay in five games.

Though discouraging, a loss in Game 4 would give the Brewers another chance to hoist their long-awaited first title in front of their home fans in Milwaukee.

As for the Rays, they are in deep trouble, and not even a win in Game 4 may save them. No team in MLB history has come back from a 3-0 deficit in the World Series, and it will take a miraculous, never-before-seen rally for the Rays to complete the reverse sweep. Still, they’ve got to start somewhere, and a win in Game 4 at home would go a long way.

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Key takeaways