NY Mets’ David Stearns wastes no time scouting Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato

As the New York Mets gear up for the offseason, president of baseball operations David Stearns has reportedly set his sights on Japanese standout Teruaki Sato.

Speculation surrounding Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato’s MLB transition is heating up, and a crosstown bidding war could be brewing. While the New York Yankees have reportedly kicked the tires on Sato for next season, the New York Mets have emerged as a serious suitor following a notable scouting trip by president of baseball operations David Stearns.

According to SNY’s Chelsea Jones, Stearns hopped on a flight to Japan to scout Sato in person immediately after the Mets’ campaign concluded. “Don’t rule out Teruaki Sato as a big addition. Stearns went to see him in Japan firsthand as soon as the Mets’ season ended. You don’t make that trip if you aren’t seriously considering making a push for him,” Jones reported regarding the front-office head’s overseas trip.

Coupled with persistent buzz linking the Mets to Tarik Skubal following his stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, anticipation is mounting in Queens for aggressive offseason moves as the franchise looks to reassert itself as an NL contender.

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Meanwhile, after acquiring Freddy Peralta midway through the season, the right-hander recently opened up about his brief tenure in Flushing, reflecting on his Mets stint before being dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays for their World Series run.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets.

Other targets on the Mets’ winter radar

To reinforce the starting rotation beyond top-tier aces, reports indicate the Mets are eyeing established, dependable arms via free agency and the trade block. Front-office discussions have circled durable veteran options such as Matthew Boyd, alongside trade inquiries for controllable starters like Joe Ryan and Reid Detmers.

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At first base and designated hitter, Stearns is exploring multiple avenues to add punch and lengthen the lineup. Breakout slugger Jake Bauers has emerged as an intriguing target on the market, while veteran bats like Ty France and perennial Gold Glover Paul Goldschmidt remain on New York’s radar as potential short-term stabilizers.

In the bullpen, the Mets are reportedly prioritizing late-inning swing-and-miss depth to complement closer Devin Williams. Reliable high-leverage arms like right-hander Evan Phillips and southpaw Alex Vesia have surfaced on the club’s wish list to fortify the relief corps ahead of 2027.

Key takeaways

David Stearns scouted Teruaki Sato in Japan for the New York Mets.

in Japan for the New York Mets. Tarik Skubal was linked to the New York Mets following his Dodgers stint.

to the New York Mets following his Dodgers stint. The New York Mets are reportedly prioritizing late-inning swing-and-miss depth to complement closer Devin Williams.

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