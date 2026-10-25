Freddy Peralta admits he fell short of expectations during his time with NY Mets

While competing in the World Series with the Tampa Bay Rays, Freddy Peralta took some time to reflect on his stint with the New York Mets.

Months ago, Freddy Peralta’s arrival in Queens generated plenty of excitement. However, his tenure with the New York Mets did not go as expected, as he failed to live up to expectations. He eventually found himself with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he is now competing in the World Series.

“I was feeling bad because I couldn’t do anything for them when they had a lot of big expectations for me, the fans too in New York. They were waiting for something great from me,” Peralta revealed recently during a press conference.

Eventually, a trade seemed inevitable given the delicate situation he was facing. “I’ve been in this business for a long time now and I understand how it works. I knew it was best for the Mets organization to trade me and get something for me.”

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For Peralta, the outcome of this saga turned out to be far more promising. Today, he finds himself competing for a championship with the Rays, while the Metropolitans quickly fell short of their goals.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates the third out.

His physical performance wasn’t the problem

A decline in performance among MLB players can be attributed to various factors, including their physical condition. In Freddy Peralta’s case, however, his physical fitness was not a limiting factor in his failure to perform at his best with the Mets.

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“I was feeling really good physically. I was trying to give the best of myself as always and I prepared how I should be preparing. I don’t know, things weren’t going my way.”

Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets

A promising outlook that never materialized

Brought in as a marquee rotation arm, Freddy Peralta stumbled through his first 22 starts with Queens, posting a brutal 5.33 ERA, a sky-high 1.33 WHIP, and generating negative bWAR while battling command issues and a noticeable drop in fastball velocity. A sluggish arm slot and poor fit with New York’s pitching staff crippled his horizontal pitch movement, causing opposing hitters to crush him for a .311 BABIP and leaving the Mets with no choice but to sell low on his contract.

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Key takeaways