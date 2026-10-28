NY Mets reportedly pursuing ‘biggish-name starter’ beyond Tarik Skubal rumors

The New York Mets are looking to strengthen their roster ahead of the 2027 season, and one of the names on their radar is Tarik Skubal, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Things did not go as planned for the New York Mets, and now the focus is on regrouping and starting fresh. SNY’s Chelsea Janes revealed on X that Tarik Skubal is one of the names being considered to join the team in Queens, although the Mets have not ruled out pursuing another high-profile starting player.

“If the Mets sign Skubal and still need to add, I could see them pursuing a similar deal to the one they made for Peralta this year, plucking a proven guy about to hit free agency away from a team that will not pay him,” Janes revealed.

Several names are being linked to the Mets, some of whom are still competing this season. While there is no clarity on the negotiations, the insider indicated that the team will be targeting an established player.

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“Joe Ryan from Minnesota, Nick Martinez (big mutual option in Tampa), Drew Rasmussen (also potentially big option in Tampa), George Kirby and others fit this profile,” Janes added. “But I think even if Skubal signs, another biggish-name starter could still be on the way.”

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

Stearns sets his sights on an international star

One name generating significant buzz as a potential MLB arrival next season is coming from Japan. While Teruaki Sato is reportedly in line for a big deal with the New York Yankees, David Stearns traveled all the way to Asia to see the Japanese infielder’s talent firsthand.

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“You don’t make that trip if you aren’t seriously considering making a push for him,” Chelsea Janes wrote on X. The Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies are the other three teams keeping an eye on Sato, making it clear that this player could be on the move in the near future.

Teruaki Sato #8 of the Hanshin Tigers at bat in the bottom of the fourth inning.

A fresh start in Queens

The Mets are eager to hit the reset button after a deeply frustrating 2026 campaign. Queens was hit with a brutal reality check as the team plummeted to a last-place 74-88 finish in the NL East, missing out on October baseball entirely.

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After parting ways with Carlos Mendoza mid-season, the Mets front office decided on long-term stability by officially naming interim skipper Andy Green as their full-time manager for 2027 and beyond. With Steve Cohen and David Stearns locked in to retool the roster around Juan Soto and Bo Bichette, Green’s mission next year will be turning around the clubhouse culture and translating massive payroll potential into actual wins.

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