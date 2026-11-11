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NY Yankees’ Brian Cashman on Aaron Judge injury recovery: ‘He does not want to hear that’

Ahead of the Winter Meetings, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman provided an update on Aaron Judge’s ongoing recovery from injury.

General Manager Brian Cashman of the New York Yankees speaks with the media.
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesGeneral Manager Brian Cashman of the New York Yankees speaks with the media.

The mandate in the Bronx is unmistakable: bounce back in 2027. Following a deflating conclusion to the 2026 campaign—marred by untimely injuries to core stars Aaron Judge and Max Fried—the New York Yankees have turned their attention toward recalibration, with General Manager Brian Cashman addressing Judge’s durability and future deployment.

“I’m sure he’s going to need some DH time. I’m sure he doesn’t want to hear that. He’s an alpha, wants to play every day,” Cashman said of the captain, whose late-season injury cost him nearly the entire postseason.

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While the front office evaluates external reinforcements—including reported interest in Japanese standout Shoki Oda—ensuring Judge returns at peak physical condition remains the club’s primary offseason objective.

Between potential roster turnover, including speculation surrounding infielder Ryan McMahon, manager Aaron Boone and the front office face a pivotal winter tasked with reconstructing a roster capable of snapping New York’s championship drought.

What happened to Aaron Judge?

On September 16 against the Minnesota Twins, Judge suffered a moderate-grade right calf (soleus) strain shortly after returning from a rib stress fracture, instantly casting a shadow over his postseason availability.

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Brief public tension followed when Boone expressed skepticism regarding Judge’s timetable for the AL Wild Card Series, even as the slugger targeted a quick return. The severity of the strain won out, ultimately sidelining him for both the Wild Card round and the ALDS.

Judge avoided surgery and was cleared for full baseball activities ahead of spring training, though the Yankees intend to deploy him more frequently at designated hitter to safeguard his long-term health.

Key takeaways

  • Brian Cashman addressed Aaron Judge’s durability and future designated hitter deployment for 2027.
  • The New York Yankees reportedly showed interest in Japanese pitching standout Shoki Oda.
  • Aaron Judge suffered a right calf strain on September 16 against Minnesota.

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Santiago Tovar
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