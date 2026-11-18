Top Japanese third-base prospect Teruaki Sato is drawing MLB interest from the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies emerge as frontrunners, per a report.

Talent from Japan continues to make waves across MLB, and while the New York Yankees have reportedly been tracking standout slugger Teruaki Sato, the Philadelphia Phillies emerged as tough competition, and now appears to be a top contender for the player.

According to ESPN‘s Jeff Passan, the Phillies have emerged as one of the leading suitors for Sato at third base. “Sato is the best bat available in the class, ranking No. 2 in Kiley McDaniel’s free agent rankings, and has been the object of serious affection, perhaps none greater than the Phillies’ interest,“ Passan said.

With Philadelphia surging in the sweepstakes, New York faces a pivotal decision: push harder to land the veteran Japanese bat, or pivot toward pitching by pursuing 18-year-old Japanese prep right-hander Shoki Oda, whom the club has also been closely scouting.

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Meanwhile, after reportedly making roster decisions on Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh, the Phillies are expected to stay aggressive in free agency, even as the Yankees also weigh other outfield targets like Randy Arozarena, per reports.

Teruaki Sato #8 of the Hanshin Tigers celebrates with teammates.

Why is interest in Sato so high?

The buzz around the 27-year-old Japanese slugger starts with his back-to-back MVP production for the Hanshin Tigers. Coming off a 2026 NPB Triple Crown (.306 average, 39 HR, 106 RBIs, .991 OPS), he is the clear No. 1 position player on the market.

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His value is amplified by a thin 2026–27 free-agent class and his defensive versatility across third base, right field, and DH. Front offices view him as an immediate middle-of-the-order upgrade who can fit multiple lineup spots.

Finally, a looming December MLB labor deadline has turned negotiations into a sprint. Because the posting window won’t pause during a potential lockout, teams must sign him before early December for him to play in 2027.

Yankees or Phillies? Sato’s likely landing spot

Between the two contenders, the Phillies hold the stronger edge. With Alec Bohm hitting free agency and the offense needing power, Dave Dombrowski has an urgent opening at third base and is aggressively pushing to sign Sato before Thanksgiving.

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While the Yankees are in the mix and Sato’s left-handed pull power fits Yankee Stadium well, they are juggling several other targets and heavy market competition. Unless New York pivots to outbid the field quickly, Philadelphia’s focused push makes them the likelier landing spot.

Key takeaways

The Philadelphia Phillies emerged as leading suitors for Teruaki Sato at third base, Passan reported.

for Teruaki Sato at third base, Passan reported. Teruaki Sato won the 2026 NPB Triple Crown with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs.

with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs. Teams must sign Teruaki Sato before early December so he can play in 2027.