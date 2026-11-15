Orioles reportedly strongly pursuing Ketel Marte amid trade rumors ahead of upcoming MLB season

The Baltimore Orioles are looking to make significant additions to their roster ahead of the upcoming MLB season, and one of their reported targets is Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte.

Not much time has passed since the Milwaukee Brewers‘ World Series triumph, yet many teams are already turning their attention to the upcoming season. The Baltimore Orioles are among those looking to strengthen their roster across the board, with Ketel Marte emerging as one of their top targets, according to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez.

The report also adds that Craig Albernaz’s team is in talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks, making the Orioles one of the most interested parties in acquiring the second baseman’s services.

Moving Marte away from the D-backs won’t be easy, but the Orioles are clearly willing to make a strong push to get a deal done. Where will the star second baseman ultimately land ahead of the upcoming MLB season?

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What is Ketel Marte’s current situation in Arizona?

Ketel Marte is currently locked into the six-year, $116.5 million extension he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks back in April 2025, which keeps him under team control through the 2030 season (plus an $11.5 million player option for 2031) and still has roughly $91.75 million remaining on the books once plate-appearance incentives are factored in.

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks greets teammates before the MLB game.

Despite that long-term commitment, a rocky relationship—highlighted by Marte’s controversial no-show for a game in Boston in August—has put him squarely on the trade block this offseason as Arizona looks to shake up its roster and shed payroll. Because Marte holds 10-and-5 rights (10 years of MLB service time and five consecutive with the D-backs), he has a full veto over any deal, meaning a move can only happen if he green-lights the destination.

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Right now, the clearest path out involves Arizona finding a package centered on controllable starting pitching or prospects—with teams like the Toronto Blue Jays (where his cousin-in-law Vladimir Guerrero Jr. plays) and Baltimore Orioles poking around—ideally before the CBA expires on December 1 and triggers an expected lockout.

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