Orioles expected to decline Luis Robert Jr.’s club option; Phillies loom as potential suitor

As the Baltimore Orioles prioritize Pete Alonso, they’ve made a decision on Luis Robert Jr., who could land on the Philadelphia Phillies' radar.

Luis Robert Jr. was widely expected to make waves with the Baltimore Orioles after finishing the campaign in New York with the Mets. Now, a new report signals an abrupt departure from Baltimore, with buzz intensifying around the Philadelphia Phillies as an aggressive suitor heading into the offseason.

According to MLB insider Francys Romero, the Orioles are expected to decline Robert’s $20 million club option for 2027. Baltimore will instead trigger a $2 million buyout, sending the 29-year-old outfielder to the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

The reported split blows open the market for Robert, who should command widespread interest following a resurgent stretch drive split between the Orioles and Mets.

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He joins a suddenly intriguing free-agent pool alongside right-hander Michael King, who recently opted out of his deal with the San Diego Padres. Together, they represent two of the most disruptive impact targets available for contenders looking to reshape their rosters.

Luis Robert Jr. is going to do big things this season mark my word. pic.twitter.com/6ZyllV4RQY — MetsMuse (@MetsMuse) March 26, 2026

Robert Jr.’s potential suitors

While several contenders—including the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Kansas City Royals—are always in the mix for high-ceiling outfield help, Philadelphia stands out as the most natural, motivated landing spot.

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With an aggressive front office and the financial flexibility to absorb a high-AAV commitment, the Phillies profile as the clear front-runner for a blockbuster middle-of-the-order bat.

How Robert Jr. could be a game-changer in Philadelphia

Robert fits the exact profile Philadelphia’s lineup lacks: an explosive, right-handed power bat capable of punishing left-handed pitching. Slotting his 30-homer ceiling into the heart of the order would balance a heavily left-handed core and neutralize high-leverage bullpen matchups come October.

Defensively, his Gold Glove-caliber range and plus arm would immediately solidify center field, shoring up a persistent postseason liability. Paired with plus baserunning, Robert would provide Philadelphia with a dynamic, true five-tool centerpiece capable of swinging games on both sides of the ball.

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Key takeaways

The Baltimore Orioles plan to decline Luis Robert Jr.’s $20 million club option.

Luis Robert Jr.’s $20 million club option. A $2 million buyout will make Luis Robert Jr. an unrestricted free agent.

will make Luis Robert Jr. an unrestricted free agent. The Philadelphia Phillies profile as the clear front-runner to land Luis Robert Jr.