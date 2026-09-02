Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo defends Ketel Marte on his comeback after 11 games

The Diamondbacks are pushing for an NL Wild Card spot and counting on Ketel Marte’s return, with manager Torey Lovullo staunchly backing his star.

With Ketel Marte back on the roster, the Arizona Diamondbacks are aiming to lock down a National League Wild Card spot and make a deep October run. Upon his return, manager Torey Lovullo praised the All-Star infielder while addressing a controversial message displayed on Marte’s hat during his postgame session with reporters.

“I think if you chop up those words, maybe he’s taking some accountability. You know, like he feels like he has done some things, and you want to see it better. That’s all I read,” Lovullo said following the D-backs’ series-opening loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

By sporting a hat embroidered with the phrase, “May the Bridges I Burn Light the Way,” Marte signaled his focus on finishing the regular season strong, even as questions linger over his abrupt August 22 absence from the team.

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Marte also addressed his standing with the fanbase. The star second baseman came under intense scrutiny after reports surfaced that he was spotted at a casino while away from the team on what was initially presumed to be an injury-related leave.

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases.

Marte’s stats in his comeback

In his long-awaited return to the Diamondbacks’ lineup on Monday, August 31, Marte served as the designated hitter and batted cleanup, delivering a solid effort at the plate.

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Facing Philadelphia, Marte went 1-for-3 with a walk, reaching base twice without striking out. Despite his productive night, Arizona dropped the series opener 2–1, missing a key opportunity to gain ground in a tight postseason race.

Now back at full strength with Marte back in the middle of the order, expectations remain high in Phoenix. At 73-67, the Diamondbacks sit right in the thick of the postseason hunt, trailing the San Diego Padres (73-66) by just a half-game in the NL Wild Card standings.