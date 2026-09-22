Pete Alonso keeps stacking records while keeping Orioles’ postseason dreams alive

As the Baltimore Orioles continue to keep their postseason hopes alive, slugger Pete Alonso has etched his name into the Major League Baseball record books.

The Baltimore Orioles are keeping their faint playoff hopes alive thanks to Pete Alonso, as the slugger continues to post big numbers down the stretch. Behind his power display, the baseline slugger has etched his name into the MLB record books while keeping Baltimore in the conversation for an American League Wild Card spot.

According to OptaData, Alonso became the first player in MLB history to hit 40-plus home runs in his debut season in both the National League and American League. After launching 53 homers as a rookie with the New York Mets in 2019, he reached the 40-homer milestone once again in his first year with the Orioles.

Coming off a emotional series against his former team in Queens, Alonso continues to demonstrate that he is built for the spotlight as Baltimore seeks redemption following a quick exit in the 2024 AL Wild Card round against the Kansas City Royals.

Advertisement

Though Alonso spoke warmly of his time with the Mets, his primary focus remains on securing a postseason berth in Baltimore. The team has mounted a gritty second-half push, keeping an AL Wild Card berth technically within reach.

Pete Alonso’s 40th homer of the year gives the @Orioles the lead! 💥 pic.twitter.com/vpWmFhLgJO — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2026

Orioles’ longshot postseason picture

In sports, a slim chance is still a chance. While analytical models give the Orioles just a 0.5% probability of securing an AL Wild Card berth, the clubhouse maintains a firm belief that they can beat the odds.

Advertisement

The mathematical reality is daunting. Baltimore trails in the Wild Card race and needs a chaotic combination of losses from the teams ahead of them, including the Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Houston Astros.

A single win from any of those wild-card contenders drastically diminishes Baltimore’s odds. To have any realistic shot at October baseball, the Orioles must run the table over their final slate of games and hope for plenty of help across the league.

Remaining schedules for Baltimore and Wild Card contenders

The odds are long, but the schedule sets up a high-stakes final week of the regular season. Here is how the remaining slates look for Baltimore, Toronto, Chicago, and Houston:

Advertisement

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays (2 games): Sept. 22–23 at Camden Yards at New York Yankees (3 games): Sept. 25–27 at Yankee Stadium

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees (3 games): Sept. 22–24 vs. Cleveland Guardians (3 games): Sept. 25–27

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners (3 games): Sept. 22–24 at Texas Rangers (3 games): Sept. 25–27

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles (2 games): Sept. 22–23 at Tampa Bay Rays (3 games): Sept. 25–27

