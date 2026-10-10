Phillies reportedly interested in Orioles’ Donnie Ecker for managerial job

Looking ahead to next season, the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly interested in Baltimore Orioles co-hitting coach Donnie Ecker for their open managerial position.

Addressing the managerial seat should be top priority for the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason. Following the team’s midseason turnaround under interim manager Don Mattingly, speculation surrounding his future grew so intense that Mattingly addressed his status directly after an early playoff exit.

However, reports have surfaced linking Baltimore Orioles bench coach Donnie Ecker to the role. According to Phillies Tailgate, rumors regarding Ecker’s managerial potential date back to 2025 during his tenure with the Texas Rangers.

Ecker remains a strong candidate to take the helm in Philadelphia, though he isn’t alone on the board. The rumor mill has also connected the club to several high-profile names, including former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

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Meanwhile, the front office is evaluating its current roster construction—starting with key contracts like Christopher Sanchez’s. Sanchez headlines a group of core players who are out of minor-league options and fully locked into the big-league roster for next season.

Coach Donnie Ecker #53 of the Baltimore Orioles poses for a photo.

Other names on the list for the Phillies’ managerial job

Front-office executives and league insiders have consistently pointed toward proven dugout commanders who blend modern analytical backgrounds with established track records of clubhouse success.

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Established leaders like former Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker and veteran manager Craig Counsell head the discussion, bringing deep experience guiding National League squads through grueling pennant races and deep October runs.

Former player and fan favorite Raul Ibanez, alongside respected baseball figures like Mark DeRosa and veteran bench coach Clayton McCullough, offer strong communication skills and a firm grasp of player development structures.

Challenges for the new Phillies’ manager

While the candidate pool is deep, the incoming manager must address recurring postseason stumbles. Over the last five seasons, the Phillies have consistently fallen short of expectations, suffering early playoff exits with the sole exception of their 2022 World Series run.

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Since then, Philadelphia suffered early exits in the NLDS in 2024 and 2025, dropped the NLCS in 2023, and fell in the Wild Card round in 2026. These postseason failures stem from a pattern of late-October swoons following dominant regular seasons, a problem the next manager must solve immediately.

Key takeaways

Donnie Ecker reportedly remains a candidate for the Philadelphia Phillies’ managerial vacancy.

reportedly remains a candidate for the Philadelphia Phillies’ managerial vacancy. Alex Cora was among several high-profile names linked to Philadelphia’s manager search.

was among several high-profile names linked to Philadelphia’s manager search. The Phillies suffered early playoff exits in four of the last five seasons.