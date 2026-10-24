Pat Murphy praises William Contreras’ performance after Brewers’ win over Rays in Game 1 of 2026 World Series

Pat Murphy’s Milwaukee Brewers take Game 1 of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, fueled by a standout performance from William Contreras.

The 2026 World Series got underway, with the Milwaukee Brewers coming out on top in Game 1. William Contreras delivered a standout performance that prompted manager Pat Murphy to heap praise on him, as the catcher played a key role in the victory.

“If anyone doesn’t notice the contributions of Contreras, he was the player of the game. He was unbelievable,” Murphy said, per local radio host Vincent Hesprich. It’s clear that the manager saw something in his players’ performances that others failed to recognize.

The first win at this stage in 44 years was a huge relief for Milwaukee. With Game 2 just around the corner, Murphy is confident not only in what Contreras can bring to the table, but also in the rest of his squad.

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Contreras, the silent hero

William Contreras quietly put on a masterclass as the unsung hero of Game 1, leading the Brewers to a tense 3-2 victory over the Rays to kick off the World Series. Going 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, and a run scored, he reached base safely in three of his four plate appearances and was an absolute menace on-base.

William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a Single during the eighth inning.

While the flashier power hitters might grab the back-page headlines, it was Contreras’ relentless professional at-bats—including a crucial clutch RBI single in the middle innings—that anchored Milwaukee’s offense, handled the pitching staff brilliantly under pressure, and ultimately delivered the game-winning momentum when it mattered most.

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Other notable performances

Alongside William Contreras, Christian Yelich set the tone early by going 1-for-4 with an electric RBI triple in the first inning to spark Milwaukee’s offense. Jackson Chourio was an absolute spark plug at the top of the lineup, going 2-for-4 with an RBI single and scoring a run.

On the mound, Jacob Misiorowski turned heads by tossing 5.0 strong innings with 3 strikeouts—even throwing the fastest pitch in World Series history at 103.5 mph—before closer Trevor Megill locked down the chaotic 9th inning to secure his first save of the series.

Jackson Chourio #11 and Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers.

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What’s next on the World Series schedule?

Game 2 keeps the party in Milwaukee at American Family Field on Saturday, October 24 before both teams head south for a three-game stretch at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. That Florida leg features Game 3 on Monday, October 26, Game 4 on Tuesday, October 27, and—if necessary—Game 5 on Wednesday, October 28.

Should the series stretch beyond that, everyone travels back to Milwaukee for the final showdowns at American Family Field, with Game 6 set for Friday, October 30 and a potential winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday, October 31.

Key takeaways

Milwaukee Brewers defeated Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 in Game 1 of the World Series.

in Game 1 of the World Series. Manager Pat Murphy named William Contreras the player of the game after his performance.

after his performance. Game 2 takes place at American Family Field on Saturday, October 24.