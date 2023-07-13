The Los Angeles Lakers have been planning their offseason as if LeBron James was going to be on the team next season. Honestly, not many people around the league thought he was going to retire from the NBA.

James hinted at walking away from the game at the end of the season. Perhaps he did mean it, as he looked quite gassed after such a long season, but not many people bought it.

So, after weeks of speculation, the four-time NBA champion finally confirmed what everybody knew: He’s not going away any time soon. However, he did have a strong demand for his naysayers.

LeBron James Demands Respect As He Confirms He’s Not Retiring

“The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today,” James said when he took the stage at the ESPYs.

“Listen, you can love me and I know some of you hate me as well,” James added. “But the one thing you will always do is respect me and appreciate the way I approach the game and what I’ve given to this game.”

James has had the same speech since winning the ring in the bubble. He’s one of the most beloved players of all time, yet he still feels like he doesn’t get the respect he deserves. Ironically, that’s also why some of his haters don’t like him.