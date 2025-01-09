North Carolina breaks silence on rumors of Bill Belichick returning to the NFL

Bill Belichick took over as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels in an ambitious college football project in December. A few days later, however, a significant number of NFL franchises were looking for a head coach, and the former New England Patriots coach’s name began to be mentioned in connection with a return to the professional ranks.

At the age of 72 and having won six Super Bowls as coach of the Patriots, Belichick is still capable of adding value to any team. That’s the view of the board of the Las Vegas Raiders, a team rumored to be sounding out The Hoodie to replace Antonio Pierce for the 2025 NFL season.

The Raiders’ interest in Belichick is explained by the role of Tom Brady, the former Patriots star who is a minority owner of the Las Vegas team. As it transpired, the GOAT tried to convince his former HC to break his contract with UNC and coach the AFC West club in 2025.

North Carolina’s definitive response to Belichick’s NFL rumors

“Bill Belichick is completely committed to North Carolina. That story about him going to the NFL was a complete falsehood and that story had no legs,” sentenced Michael Lombardi, the General Manager of the Tar Heels in dialogue with Pat McAfee on ESPN.

Bill Belichick, the legendary former head coach of the New England Patriots

Belichick has a five-year contract with UNC, and while NFL insider Tom Pelissero said the former Patriots coach has talked to Brady about returning to the NFL, all signs point to him staying with the Tar Heels. The Raiders, for their part, recently fired Pierce and will have to continue their search for a replacement, among other options.

Another NFL franchise had already sounded out Belichick previously

After being fired by the Patriots, Belichick was on the verge of a new cycle in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons were on the verge of hiring him, but negotiations fell through and the NFC South franchise ended up hiring Raheem Morris as their head coach.

Throughout 2024, no NFL team showed any concrete interest in hiring Belichick, who had a stint as a football analyst while waiting for an enticing offer. That offer came from UNC, and the former Patriots coach accepted it, and by all accounts from the Tar Heels, plans are not changing in the near future.