The Los Angeles Chargers will have some extra help to face the 2025 playoffs. Ezekiel Elliott has recently joined the AFC East club, and head coach Jim Harbaugh has made something clear to the running back upon his arrival.

Everything is set for the 2025 NFL playoffs. The Wild Card round will have some very exciting matchups, with the Chargers entering this round as big potential dark horses.

While Jim Harbaugh has done an exceptional job so far, the head coach is aware that the club still needs more star players. For that reason, he has signed Ezekiel Elliott to add depth in the running back position for the most important part of the campaign.

Jim Harbaugh gets real on why he signed Ezekiel Elliott for the Chargers

The Chargers are ready to face the 2025 playoffs. The AFC West club had a remarkable campaign despite the massive change at the head coaching position they underwent last year.

Prior to the 2024 season, the Chargers lured Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL with a lucrative contract. The head coach had a great tenure with the Michigan Wolverines, hoping to take that success to Los Angeles.

Now, the Chargers are facing the 2025 playoffs as potential contenders. However, Harbaugh is aware that he needs to surround Justin Herbert with more talent, which is why he asked the front office to sign a new running back.

Ezekiel Elliott has joined the Chargers for their playoff run. The former Cowboys player is not a stranger to Jim Harbaugh, who remembers facing Zeke in college when the running back had a remarkable game with Ohio State against Harbaugh’s Wolverines.

“Yeah, like most people who watch football, very familiar,” Harbaugh said. “And personally, I’ve got some bruises from days competing against Zeke. It’s great to see him, he’s here and we’ll start having at it today.”

Why did the Chargers sign Ezekiel Elliott?

A few days ago, the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott following a poor 2024 season. However, the running back quickly found a new team, as the Chargers acquired him to help Justin Herbert in the playoffs.

As of today, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins are listed as questionable after struggling with several injuries. While Zeke is not expected to start, he adds depth to the roster in case the club needs another running back to face the Texans in the Wild Card round.

