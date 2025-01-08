The ongoing debate over the NBA‘s greatest of all time (GOAT) continues to stir passionate opinions across generations of fans. If votes were tallied, the results would likely span a wide spectrum. Over the years, the decision has evolved as new stars emerge and challenge the established hierarchy. However, former New York Knicks guard Stephon Marbury has already made his choice.

Two names consistently dominate the GOAT conversation: Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Jordan’s career is universally lauded for its excellence and his indelible impact on the Chicago Bulls, earning him unmatched recognition among fans. Meanwhile, LeBron, at 40 years old, has shattered countless records and has repeatedly delivered in clutch moments, further cementing his legacy.

Yet Marbury also brought another name into the discussion—Kobe Bryant. The Lakers legend left an enduring legacy not only as a phenomenal player but also as an inspiration for many current stars.

“Kobe Bryant was a carbon copy of Michael Jordan, and at times he showed flashes of being even better—like when he scored 81 points in a game,” Marbury said. “Jordan never did that. We’ve never seen anything like it. When you witness that level of greatness as an NBA player, you realize it’s an extraordinary realm few can even approach.“

Michael Jordan #23 of the Washington Wizards on the court during the final NBA game of his career, played against the Philadelphia 76ers at First Union Center on March 30, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixers won 107-87.

Despite his admiration for Bryant and James, Marbury firmly believes Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time. “My top three are Jordan first, Kobe second, and then LeBron,” Marbury stated. His rankings reflect his unwavering respect for Jordan’s dominance, even though he acknowledges the brilliance of Kobe and LeBron.

Marbury’s favorite player of all time

While reflecting on the NBA‘s all-time greats and their impact on the game, Marbury shared his admiration for Magic Johnson in an unexpected yet passionate endorsement. When asked about his favorite player of all time, Marbury answered without hesitation, declaring Johnson as his top choice.

“Magic Johnson is my favorite of all time, by far—it will never change. To me, Magic Johnson is the best basketball player to ever play as a guard,” Marbury said. The former NBA star added that watching Johnson play was one of the most inspiring experiences of his childhood.

Marbury’s history with Michael Jordan

Beyond discussing his favorite players, Marbury also recounted a memorable encounter with Michael Jordan. During a matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls, Marbury played a key role in securing Minnesota’s first-ever victory over the Bulls. However, his exuberant celebration after the win didn’t sit well with Jordan, leading to a harsh lesson in humility during their next meeting.

“I was hyped, and everyone was trying to tell me to calm down,” Marbury said. “We had just beaten Michael Jordan and his team, and Doug West, who had to guard Jordan the next game, was p*** at me.”

Marbury continued: “The next time we played them, Mike had like 40 points before the third quarter. Everyone was looking at me, talking trash, saying, ‘This little m*** just beat us.’ I became ‘that guy’ because of it. I didn’t take the humble approach after beating Jordan.“