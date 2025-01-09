Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers must make one of the most important decisions in recent years for the franchise: Justin Fields or Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback for the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens.

After his time with the Chicago Bears, Fields had a strong start with the Steelers, leading them to a 4-2 record. It seemed that with those performances, he would be guaranteed the QB1 spot on the roster.

However, when Wilson recovered from his calf injury, Tomlin trusted that the veteran was the key player to fight for the Super Bowl, and initially, the gamble paid off with six wins in the next seven games. Now, everything has changed with an unexpected collapse and four consecutive losses.

Who will be starting QB for Steelers against Ravens?

Russell Wilson would be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round against the Baltimore Ravens, but in a very important announcement, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith confirmed that Justin Fields will have a special package to play in that game. All in to stay alive.

“No stone left unturned. It’s what the playoffs are. You’re in a single elimination tournament. I use that analogy. Let’s burn the boats because you gotta win to stay in, survive and advance. So, we’ll use everything at our disposal assuming it’s the proper thing to do.”

