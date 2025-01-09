Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen slam Charles Barkley, reveal why he never won an NBA title

For over 15 years, Charles Barkley dazzled NBA fans with his exceptional play for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets, solidifying his reputation as one of the greatest forwards in league history. However, despite his individual brilliance, Barkley was never able to win an NBA championship—a shortcoming that drew sharp criticism from legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

In his memoir Unguarded, Pippen recalls a conversation in which Jordan attributed Barkley’s failure to win a title to a lack of discipline. Having briefly played alongside Barkley in Houston, Pippen came to the same conclusion. “Michael was correct,” he wrote.

“Charles wasn’t dedicated enough to win a championship. Not even close,” Pippen explained, reflecting on their time as teammates. He shared a specific moment from that era: “Before the season got underway, Tim Grover, Michael’s trainer, came to town to work out with Charles and me. Charles didn’t last one week,” he recalled.

Pippen then drew a comparison between Barkley and Jordan. “Michael could get away with playing golf and a hectic lifestyle. Charles could not. Something had to give, and that was basketball,” Scottie explained. He further noted: “Charles was a lot like Shaq (O’Neal). As great as he was, he should have been greater.”

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley playing for Team USA.

Pippen and Barkley’s struggles in Houston

Pippen and Barkley were teammates during the 1998-99 season with the Rockets. The team finished with a strong 31-19 record and made the Western Conference playoffs but suffered a disappointing first-round exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following the season, Pippen requested a trade, which did not sit well with Barkley. Charles publicly criticized Scottie and stated that his former teammate should apologize to him. “I gave up more than anybody to get Scottie, and for him to want to leave after one year just disappointed me greatly,” Barkley said.

Pippen fired back with one of his most infamous statements: “I wouldn’t give Charles Barkley an apology at gunpoint. He can never expect an apology from me. If anything, he owes me an apology for coming to play with his sorry, fat (expletive).”

Things are better between Pippen and Barkley

Looking back on the incident over two decades later, Pippen reflected in his book: “I would never have said anything against him if he hadn’t gone after me first. What gave him the right? When he did, it brought out the frustration I had kept bottled up for months. I didn’t have many years left in my career. I had just wasted one of them.”

Despite their heated exchange, Pippen noted that their relationship has improved. “Charles and I are cool now. That was a long time ago. We simply had different approaches to the game, and there was only one way to resolve them.”

Barkley’s closest shot at an NBA title

Barkley’s best chance at championship glory came during the 1992-93 season with the Phoenix Suns. After winning the regular-season MVP, he led the Suns to the NBA Finals against Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and the Chicago Bulls, who were seeking their third consecutive title.

Despite Barkley’s brilliance, the Suns fell short, losing the series 4-2. Jordan claimed the Finals MVP, and the Bulls continued their dominance with another three-peat from 1996 to 1998. Barkley, however, would never come that close to a title again.

Shared glory on the Dream Team

While their NBA rivalries were fierce, Barkley, Jordan, and Pippen found success together on the international stage as part of the iconic Dream Team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. The team, coached by Chuck Daly, included legends like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, and Karl Malone. They dominated the competition, winning gold with Barkley as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 16.3 points per game.

Despite his lack of an NBA championship, Barkley’s legacy as one of the game’s all-time greats remains intact, though the critiques from his contemporaries provide a deeper look into the challenges he faced on and off the court.