Are Keenan Allen, Terry McLaurin playing today in Colts vs Commanders game in 2026 NFL Week 4?

The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts respectively have Terry McLaurin and Keenan Allen as two of their top offensive playmakers this 2026 NFL season.

The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders will face each other in one of the international games of the 2026 NFL season, with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London serving as the venue. Unfortunately for fans, they will not get to see Keenan Allen and Terry McLaurin on the field, both ruled out due to injuries.

According to information released by the NFL’s official website, a groin injury is the main reason Allen will not be alongside his teammates. Undoubtedly, this is a significant loss for Daniel Jones’ passing attack.

For the Commanders, McLaurin’s presence has also been ruled out. A hamstring injury he recently suffered during last week’s practice ultimately sidelines him for this important game.

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Keenan Allen’s numbers so far this season

Keenan Allen’s start with Indianapolis in this 2026 NFL season has been pretty modest so far, pulling in 13 receptions for 100 receiving yards and a single touchdown across his first three games before going down. Now, with Allen sidelined on injured reserve, the Colts find themselves shuffling their target hierarchy big time: Laquon Treadwell and Josh Downs are set to step up as the primary WR1 options to keep the aerial attack moving.

Jonathan Taylor #28 and Keenan Allen #10 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrate after a touchdown.

McLaurin’s impact on the Commanders

Terry McLaurin‘s early 2026 run with the Commanders has been steady if a bit quiet, hauling in 10 catches for 141 receiving yards and a touchdown across his first three games. While those numbers might not jump off the stat sheet just yet, Scary Terry remains the focal point and undisputed leader of Washington’s passing game.

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His ability to stretch the field with a solid 14.1 yards per catch keeps opposing defenses honest, opening up crucial space underneath for the rest of the offense and giving the Commanders a reliable big-play threat whenever they need a spark.

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders and Jacory Croskey-Merritt #22 celebrate catch.

Key takeaways

Keenan Allen is out due to a groin injury after recording 13 receptions.

due to a groin injury after recording 13 receptions. Terry McLaurin is also out for kickoff because of a hamstring injury.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London hosts the 2026 NFL game between Indianapolis and Washington.