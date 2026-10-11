Is Keenan Allen playing today for Colts vs Steelers in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season?

The Indianapolis Colts play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, but will wideout Keenan Allen suit up?

The Indianapolis Colts are playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Their wideout room is expected to have a boost as Keenan Allen seems to be ready to go.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Keenan Allen is expected to play in Week 5 vs Steelers after overcoming a groin injury. Allen missed Week 4 and was tagged as questionable for this game.

With Allen ready to go, the Colts will have a boost on offense. Given that Alec Pierce is still sidelined, all wideouts must step up to help quarterback Daniel Jones move the chains. Allen is notoriously a QB-friendly receiver.

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Colts WR depth chart vs Steelers

With a big game in place, the Colts will rely on veterans to fill their depth chart. The fact of the matter is that this WR room, as it stands for the game vs Steelers, is not precisely stacked. However, Shane Steichen is a very good playcaller, and could draw some plays to still thrive. This is the full WR depth chart:

Keenan Allen (groin) is expected to play in Sunday's matchup with the Steelers.



Via @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/unTQqdpy9U — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 11, 2026

Josh Downs

Keenan Allen

Laquon Treadwell

Darius Slayton

Anthony Gould

Ashton Dulin

Deion Burks

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The Colts should rely heavily on TE Tyler Warren

Given that the team is dealing with plenty of injuries, the Colts should target Tyler Warren heavily. Warren is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and he can handle full volume if needed.

Warren has 23 catches this season, grabbing all but four targets. He also has scored twice. Hence, he should be poised for a big-time role today against the Steelers, who are a tough defense.

Key takeaways

Keenan Allen expected to return in Week 5 after overcoming a groin injury.

to return in Week 5 after overcoming a groin injury. Josh Downs and Keenan Allen lead Indianapolis’ wide receiver depth chart against Pittsburgh.

lead Indianapolis’ wide receiver depth chart against Pittsburgh. Tyler Warren caught 23 passes for two touchdowns through four games this season.