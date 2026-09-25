Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update as Commanders avoid QB worst-case scenario

Jayden Daniels has received a major injury update that could significantly change the outlook for the Washington Commanders after the quarterback suffered a dislocated left elbow against the Dallas Cowboys. What initially looked like a potentially devastating, season-ending injury now appears to be much more manageable for Washington, with Daniels officially considered week-to-week.

The Commanders quarterback suffered the injury on the final play of the first half in Washington’s 37-20 loss to Dallas. Daniels’ arm was placed in an air cast as he was taken from the field, and the way the elbow appeared to bend immediately raised fears that the injury could end his season. Initial X-rays ruled out a fracture, but additional imaging and specialist evaluations were needed to determine the severity of the damage.

Now, Adam Schefter has delivered the kind of update Washington was hoping to receive after several days of uncertainty. Schefter reported that Daniels will not be placed on injured reserve, meaning the Commanders are not currently expecting an extended absence that would automatically keep their quarterback out for at least four games.

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Jayden Daniels avoids injured reserve in huge break for Washington

Schefter’s report provided the clearest indication yet that the situation is considerably more positive for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders than it appeared on Sunday night.

“Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will not be placed on injured reserve, sources confirmed to Ian Rapoport and me. After imaging on his dislocated left elbow was evaluated and multiple specialists were consulted, the consensus is that Daniels now will be considered week-to-week. Both Daniels and the Commanders say they are aiming for him to return as soon as possible.”

That is a major break for the Commanders. Placing Daniels on injured reserve would have guaranteed that he missed at least four games, while Washington can now monitor his recovery and potentially bring him back sooner if he is medically cleared.

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Who is Commanders backup QB?

There is still no specific return date for Jayden Daniels, and the Washington Commanders will have to rely on Marcus Mariota while their young quarterback recovers.

However, the difference between fearing a season-ending injury when Daniels left the Cowboys game and now having him classified as week-to-week is enormous. For the Commanders, this update preserves the possibility of getting their starting quarterback back much earlier than initially feared.

Key takeaways

Jayden Daniels is week-to-week after suffering a dislocated left elbow.

is week-to-week after suffering a dislocated left elbow. Washington will not place their starting quarterback on injured reserve .

. The team will rely on Marcus Mariota while their starter recovers.