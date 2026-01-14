Chargers 2026 free agents: Najee Harris, Keenan Allen, Khalil Mack, and other stars out of contract

The Los Angeles Chargers are approaching a pivotal offseason, one shaped less by draft boards than by expiring contracts. As the calendar flips toward 2026, familiar names like Najee Harris sit quietly at the center of roster conversations.

Veteran leadership, star power and locker-room identity all hang in the balance. Several cornerstone players are nearing the end of their deals, turning long-term planning into an urgent front-office exercise.

What comes next could redefine the team’s direction. Decisions made in the months ahead may signal whether L.A. is doubling down on its core or preparing for a new NFL competitive cycle.

Los Angeles Chargers free agents in 2026

Los Angeles enters the 2026 offseason with a long list of players eligible to hit the open market, and positioning for the future looms large in every front-office discussion. Several notable names — including running back Najee Harris, receiver Keenan Allen and edge rusher Khalil Mack — are listed among the unrestricted free agents who could test free agency this March.

Najee Harris in 2025 (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Contract expirations are a natural pressure point in the NFL calendar, especially for teams trying to stay competitive year over year. As deals run out, the team must weigh continuity against flexibility, balancing performance, age and financial impact within a tightly managed salary cap.

For the franchise, these moments often define more than a single season. Allowing contracts to expire can open space for reinvention, while renewals can signal commitment to a specific core. Either path carries consequences that extend well beyond the offseason.

