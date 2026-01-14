Trending topics:
NFL

Chargers 2026 free agents: Najee Harris, Keenan Allen, Khalil Mack, and other stars out of contract

Contract timelines are shaping the Chargers’ offseason in Los Angeles. With key deals expiring, roster balance, financial planning and long-term identity quietly come into focus.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2026.
© C. Morgan Engel/Getty ImagesKeenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2026.

The Los Angeles Chargers are approaching a pivotal offseason, one shaped less by draft boards than by expiring contracts. As the calendar flips toward 2026, familiar names like Najee Harris sit quietly at the center of roster conversations.

Veteran leadership, star power and locker-room identity all hang in the balance. Several cornerstone players are nearing the end of their deals, turning long-term planning into an urgent front-office exercise.

What comes next could redefine the team’s direction. Decisions made in the months ahead may signal whether L.A. is doubling down on its core or preparing for a new NFL competitive cycle.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Chargers free agents in 2026

Los Angeles enters the 2026 offseason with a long list of players eligible to hit the open market, and positioning for the future looms large in every front-office discussion. Several notable names — including running back Najee Harris, receiver Keenan Allen and edge rusher Khalil Mack — are listed among the unrestricted free agents who could test free agency this March.

Najee Harris in 2025 (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Najee Harris in 2025 (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Contract expirations are a natural pressure point in the NFL calendar, especially for teams trying to stay competitive year over year. As deals run out, the team must weigh continuity against flexibility, balancing performance, age and financial impact within a tightly managed salary cap.

For the franchise, these moments often define more than a single season. Allowing contracts to expire can open space for reinvention, while renewals can signal commitment to a specific core. Either path carries consequences that extend well beyond the offseason.

Advertisement
PlayerPositionFree agent type
Khalil MackEDUnrestricted
Trey PipkinsRTUnrestricted
Najee HarrisRBUnrestricted
Teair TartDLUnrestricted
Zion JohnsonGUnrestricted
Trevor PenningGUnrestricted
Keenan AllenWRUnrestricted
Tyler ConklinTEUnrestricted
Odafe OwehEDUnrestricted
Denzel PerrymanLBUnrestricted
Benjamin St-JusteCBUnrestricted
Da’shawn HandDLUnrestricted
Trey LanceQBUnrestricted
Del’Shawn PhillipsEDUnrestricted
Josh HarrisLSUnrestricted
Andre JamesCUnrestricted
Hassan HaskinsRBUnrestricted
Austin DeculusLTUnrestricted
Otito OgbonniaDLUnrestricted
Kendall WilliamsonSExclusive rights
Jamaree SalyerGUnrestricted
Deane LeonardCBUnrestricted
Tucker FiskTERestricted
(Source: Spotrac)
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
Herbert’s key teammate on the Chargers shares smart advice as he gears up for a full return alongside the team
NFL

Herbert’s key teammate on the Chargers shares smart advice as he gears up for a full return alongside the team

Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert receive great news regarding two Chargers’ defensive studs back from injury
NFL

Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert receive great news regarding two Chargers’ defensive studs back from injury

Shilo Sanders still snubbed by the NFL as Chargers sign new safety after Khalil Mack’s injury
NFL

Shilo Sanders still snubbed by the NFL as Chargers sign new safety after Khalil Mack’s injury

Aaron Rodgers teammate announces retirement from NFL after Steelers playoff elimination
NFL

Aaron Rodgers teammate announces retirement from NFL after Steelers playoff elimination

Better Collective Logo