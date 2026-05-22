Keenan Allen could rejoin Chargers: Who are the wide receivers in Justin Herbert’s offense?

The Los Angeles Chargers are open to re-signing Keenan Allen, a move that would reshape Justin Herbert's offense for the 2026 NFL season.

Keenan Allen is currently a free agent, but his time on the open market might be short-lived. The Los Angeles Chargers are open to re-signing him, a move that would immediately provide a reliable veteran boost to Justin Herbert‘s wide receiver group for the 2026 season.

During an appearance on the Up & Adams show, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz revealed that the organization hasn’t shut the door on a reunion with Allen. Hortiz confirmed that the front office has remained in communication with the wide receiver’s representation to gauge the feasibility of bringing the franchise legend back to Southern California.

As things stand, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Tre’ Harris project as the primary targets in the Chargers’ passing game. Should Allen return, the 34-year-old veteran would offer an incredibly dependable presence to the rotation, allowing the Chargers to be ‘destructive,’ as David Njoku says.

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Keenan Allen delivered a productive 2025 campaign in Los Angeles

Of the 13 seasons Allen has spent in the NFL, 12 have been in a Chargers uniform. Aside from a brief one-year stint with the Chicago Bears in 2024, the veteran playmaker has been synonymous with the franchise, establishing himself as one of the most prolific pass-catchers in team history.

Allen reunited with Los Angeles late last summer and, while the offense features multiple ascending talents, he still put up very respectable numbers. The veteran hauled in 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns, demonstrating a level of consistency that has kept the front office highly interested in a 2026 encore.

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While the Chargers are deeply committed to building a younger, more explosive roster under Mike McDaniel’s offensive direction, Allen’s value transcends his on-field production. His extensive experience makes him an ideal mentor for the team’s developing corps, all while remaining a trusted safety valve for Herbert in critical situations.

What could a potential new contract look like for Keenan Allen?

Last August, Allen signed a late one-year deal worth $3.02 million to return to the Chargers for the 2025 season. With the wideout hitting free agency once again this spring, his next contract structure could look slightly different as both sides weigh his role and market value.

Market projections suggest Allen could command a short-term deal worth around $6 million for the 2026 season. Ultimately, any potential deal hinges on mutual valuation, as the Chargers boast plenty of salary cap flexibility but may look to strike a team-friendly agreement that reflects his changing role in a revamped offense.