At what stadium are Saints vs Steelers playing today in 2026 NFL Paris game?

The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to Paris for a landmark 2026 NFL matchup, bringing the excitement of American football to a city better known for its iconic sporting venues.

The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, for the historic 2026 NFL Paris Game. It will mark the first regular-season NFL game ever played in France.

Opened in 1998 for the FIFA World Cup, Stade de France is the country’s largest stadium and has hosted major international soccer and rugby competitions, along with events during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Its selection for the Saints-Steelers matchup adds another major sporting occasion to the venue’s history as the NFL continues to expand its international presence. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 AM ET (2:30 PM local time).

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Why are the Saints and Steelers playing in Paris?

The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers are playing in Paris because the NFL is bringing its regular-season schedule to France for the first time in 2026, expanding its international series into a new market.

Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with Aaron Rodgers #8 (Source: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The game is part of the league’s broader effort to grow American football beyond the United States. France has more than 14 million fans, and the league has also invested in youth participation through NFL Flag, its non-contact flag football program launched in the country in 2023 with the French American Football Federation.

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For the Saints, the trip also carries a cultural connection. New Orleans has deep historical ties to France, a point highlighted by team owner Gayle Benson when the matchup was announced.

The Steelers, meanwhile, will take part in another international game after playing in Dublin during the 2025 season, giving Pittsburgh another opportunity to reach fans overseas.

Where is Stade de France located?

Stade de France is located in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, France, and will host the NFL’s first regular-season game in the country. The stadium’s official address is 93200 Saint-Denis, making it accessible from central Paris by public transportation.

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It is the largest stadium in France, with a capacity of approximately 80,000 spectators. It has hosted major international events, including the 1998 FIFA World Cup final, Rugby World Cup matches, UEFA competitions and events during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

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