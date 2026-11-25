Aaron Rodgers is reportedly being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after throwing head coach Mike McCarthy under the bus in the wake of his benching.

Aaron Rodgers‘ time with the Pittsburgh Steelers is reportedly over. Shortly after Rodgers destroyed head coach Mike McCarthy in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, the quarterback is getting the chance to play elsewhere before retiring from the NFL.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the Steelers‘ decision on X, where NFL insider Jordan Schultz clarified that they need to finalize Rodgers’ contract situation first.

“My understanding is there could be money voided and they have to work through that. But he’s done there and they are done as well,” Schultz wrote.

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Though he said this would be his final year in the league, Rodgers may not retire from the NFL right now. With many weeks still left in the regular season, the 4x league MVP will be able to at least explore the chance to finish his last season as a pro with another team.

Aaron Rodgers runs with the ball during the game between Steelers and Saints in France.

The trade deadline is in the rearview mirror, which means Rodgers is subject to waivers and can be picked up anytime until 4 PM ET on Thursday. If he clears waivers, A-Rod would hit free agency and be in control of his own destiny.

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Aaron Rodgers might wait until a playoff team needs a QB

It might be a bit soon to tell, but in the event Rodgers decides to continue playing, there are quite a few teams that could use a quarterback of his caliber. But not many of those franchises are still in the playoff race.

The Indianapolis Colts recently released Daniel Jones but are 3-8 through 11 weeks. The 4-7 Baltimore Ravens have already made their move for Jacoby Brissett with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley injured, and the 1-9 Miami Dolphins might just move forward with Kyle McCord until Malik Willis returns from injury.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who upset Rodgers and the Steelers with Joe Milton at QB on Sunday, are 3-7 and may have no reason to make a move here. The 7-3 Minnesota Vikings would have given Rodgers a great chance to return to the NFC North, but they already traded for Kirk Cousins. Besides, Kyler Murray is nearing his return to action.

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The Arizona Cardinals were recently hit by injuries to Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck after trading Brissett to Baltimore, but their 3-8 record suggest they wouldn’t make sense for Rodgers either.

Other veteran QBs who made late returns to teams with aspirations

Perhaps the best option for Rodgers now, unless he gets claimed on waivers, is to sit and wait. Injuries often force teams with playoff aspirations to search for experienced QBs late in the season, like it happened with Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns in 2023 or with the 2025 Colts, who surprisingly brought Philip Rivers back from retirement in an attempt to save their season.

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A team to watch for Rodgers could be the New England Patriots, who recently saw Drake Maye get injured but still have a playoff chance with a 5-5 record.

Right now it’s just a guessing game. But if the Steelers release doesn’t lead Rodgers to immediate retirement, chances are that we’ll see him on another uniform this season.

Key takeaways

Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly release Aaron Rodgers after comments against head coach Mike McCarthy.

after comments against head coach Mike McCarthy. Aaron Rodgers is on waivers until 4 PM ET Thursday before hitting free agency.

Thursday before hitting free agency. The 5-5 New England Patriots are a team to watch after Drake Maye’s injury.