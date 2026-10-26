Is Saquon Barkley playing today for Eagles vs Cowboys on MNF in 2026 NFL Week 7?

The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on MNF in 2026 NFL Week 7 and all eyes are on whether Saquon Barkley will play or not.

The Philadelphia Eagles might have their star running back available for tonight’s NFC East rivalry showdown on Monday Night Football vs Dallas Cowboys. After missing time and practicing with limitations, Saquon Barkley is targeting a comeback.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN, Barkley is trending in the right direction to play vs Cowboys. Philadelphia is aiming to keep pace in the division race. Hence, having its primary runner healthy provides an immediate offensive boost.

The Eagles plan to feature Barkley as their lead back from the opening drive. Barring an unforeseen pregame setback, fans can expect Barkley to suit up and handle his customary starting workload against Dallas.

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Saquon Barkley’s season has been underwhelming

Despite entering the year with towering expectations, Barkley’s 2026 campaign has gotten off to a remarkably sluggish start. Across four appearances heading into Week 7, he has managed just 182 rushing yards on 36 carries. Even worse, he has failed to find the end zone a single time on the ground.

Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is "trending toward playing" in Monday's game against the Cowboys.



Via @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/lhgJpiZYqy — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 26, 2026

An average of 5.1 yards per carry looks efficient on paper. However, inconsistent volume and nagging injuries have severely limited his rhythm and weekly impact. Barkley has also contributed little in the passing attack, registering just four receptions for eight total yards.

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The Cowboys run defense should allow yards

Barkley needs a breakout performance to jumpstart his season, and Dallas is the ideal opponent to do so. Through six games, the Cowboys rank dead last in the NFL against the run, allowing a league-worst 149.8 rushing yards per contest and 899 total yards on the ground.

Opposing ground attacks have repeatedly damaged Dallas’ interior front, gashing them for 4.7 yards per attempt while dominating time of possession. With the Cowboys surrendering eight rushing touchdowns and ranking among the league’s worst in rush defense EPA, Barkley has a prime opportunity to thrive.

Key takeaways

Saquon Barkley is trending in the right direction to play against the Cowboys.

to play against the Cowboys. Saquon Barkley has totaled 182 rushing yards on 36 carries through four games.

through four games. The Dallas Cowboys rank dead last in NFL run defense, allowing 149.8 yards per game.