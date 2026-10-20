Cowboys warn Eagles in wake of Jalen Hurts’ health setback ahead of Week 7 MNF matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles must deal with the major blow of losing Jalen Hurts for the remainder of the NFL season while gearing up for a crucial showdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.

As gut-wrenching as it was for the entire league to learn that Jalen Hurts is out for the 2026 NFL season due to multiple blood clots in his lungs, the Dallas Cowboys are certainly not planning on showing any mercy to the Philadelphia Eagles. The two NFC East rivals will meet on Monday Night Football in Week 7, and the loser could see its hopes of turning the season around slip away.

There’s a lot on the line for both sides. The Cowboys and Eagles are coming off consecutive losses (the Eagles have lost four in a row) and sit tied for second in the division with 2-4 records. Dallas may be even more desperate for a win than Philadelphia, though, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer made that clear right away.

“I’m pissed off. (The players) are pissed off too. We’re ready for a win,” Brian Schottenheimer admitted, per Jon Machota of The Athletic, after Week 6’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

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Eagles may be ready to tank

In Philly, the team is getting the sense that this will be a down year, and losing Hurts for the rest of the season seems to be the final nail in the coffin. The team’s fate now rests in the hands of quarterback Tanner McKee, who’s become the starter ever since Hurts was sidelined due to his concerning health status.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys.

As the Cowboys gear up for the primetime game at Lincoln Financial Field, Schottenheimer’s bold comment should put the home team on notice. The Cowboys are looking to get back on track, and that will only be possible with a statement win in a hostile environment that is truly one of a kind.

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High-stakes Week 7 matchup

The Linc during divisional primetime games is no joke, and Dallas wants to be the team that tames that beast and crushes Philadelphia’s hopes before the NFL trade deadline.

The Eagles, though reeling from Hurts’ loss, will want to return the favor and keep piling on the Cowboys’ defensive woes after their disastrous start to the campaign.

The stakes are high, and the season may be on the line for both NFC East rivals as they enter a Week 7 matchup that feels a lot like a season-deciding game. For both head coaches, Schottenheimer and Sirianni, this could also be a game they look back on later in the year when the front offices evaluate their futures in Arlington and South Philadelphia, respectively.

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Key takeaways