J.J. McCarthy reportedly has no reason for concern despite NY Giants’ latest QB move

The New York Giants are making another change to their quarterback room, but the latest roster move reportedly should not be interpreted as a setback for J.J. McCarthy. New York is promoting Jake Haener from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, giving the team three quarterbacks behind starter Jameis Winston.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo was the first to report the move, making clear that Haener’s promotion is about the Giants’ current quarterback structure rather than replacing McCarthy. The former Vikings quarterback remains on the active roster as New York continues to develop him following his recent arrival.

“The Giants are signing QB Jake Haener to their 53-man roster off their practice squad, sources say. He joins J.J. McCarthy on the active roster behind Jameis Winston.”

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What happens with J.J. McCarthy?

The Giants’ decision to promote Jake Haener could initially create questions about J.J. McCarthy’s place on the depth chart, but Dan Duggan of The Athletic explained that the move actually allows New York to keep all three quarterbacks available on the active roster. McCarthy is still expected to have an important role as he becomes more comfortable in the offense.

“This will enable them to activate all three QBs again, although more likely that McCarthy takes over as QB2 soon and Haener becomes the emergency third QB.”

That explanation is particularly important because McCarthy’s development remains one of the biggest storylines surrounding the quarterback room. The former first-round pick is still learning a new system, but the Giants have already indicated that they view him as a crucial alternative. McCarthy won’t challenge Winston for the starting job, but, in case of an injury, Harbaugh and Joe Schoen went for him as an upgrade.

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For now, the Giants appear to have a clear structure with Winston as QB1, McCarthy moving toward the QB2 role and Haener potentially serving as the emergency third quarterback. The latest roster move therefore does not signal trouble for McCarthy; instead, it gives New York greater flexibility while allowing the young quarterback to continue developing behind Winston.

Key takeaways

New York Giants promoted quarterback Jake Haener from the practice squad to active roster.

from the practice squad to active roster. Insider Mike Garafolo reported Haener joins J.J. McCarthy behind starting quarterback Jameis Winston.

behind starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Dan Duggan noted McCarthy is expected to soon become the QB2 option.