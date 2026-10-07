Vikings reportedly sign Odell Beckham Jr. after surprising NY Giants’ release

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly bringing Odell Beckham Jr. back into the NFL spotlight just days after the veteran wide receiver was surprisingly released by the New York Giants. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Minnesota quickly reached out to Beckham after New York decided to move on, showing significant interest in adding the veteran receiver to its offense.

The move comes after Beckham’s second stint with the Giants lasted only three games. New York released the 33-year-old after he played just 20 offensive snaps and recorded only one target without making a catch. The decision was especially notable because Beckham had made the Giants’ initial 53-man roster after returning to the team that drafted him in 2014.

Schultz reported that the Vikings were immediately interested in Beckham and believe he could provide another element to an offense that has helped Minnesota begin the season with a perfect 4-0 record. His existing relationship with Justin Jefferson could also make the transition to Minnesota more appealing as the veteran receiver looks for another opportunity.

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Which team signed Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Vikings are signing Odell Beckham Jr. Schultz was the first to report the shocking move, explaining that Minnesota quickly made contact after his release from New York and believe he can provide some much-needed energy to the offense.

“BREAKING: Odell Beckham Jr. is signing with the Vikings, per sources. The Vikings reached out to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after the Giants moved on and showed significant interest. Despite a 4-0 start, the offense has needed some juice. And OBJ will try to help bring that. His relationship with Justin Jefferson is a plus, as well.”

However, there is an important distinction to the initial report. Adam Schefter subsequently clarified that Beckham is being signed to the Vikings’ practice squad, meaning this is not yet an addition to Minnesota’s active roster. The Vikings will have an opportunity to work with Beckham and evaluate how he fits before potentially elevating him for a game.

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For Beckham, the move represents a quick turnaround after an unexpected ending in New York. He was reportedly surprised by the Giants’ decision to release him, but he now has another chance with an undefeated Vikings team that is looking for more production and explosiveness on offense. His connection with Jefferson could also give Minnesota an intriguing veteran presence as the season continues.

Key takeaways

Minnesota Vikings signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after his New York Giants release.

after his New York Giants release. Beckham played just 20 offensive snaps without a catch during three games with New York.

without a catch during three games with New York. Insider Adam Schefter clarified that Beckham is joining Minnesota’s practice squad, not active roster.