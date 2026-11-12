Jaxson Dart’s status: When is the NY Giants QB expected to return from injury?

Jaxson Dart's injury has created uncertainty around the New York Giants' quarterback situation, raising questions about his recovery and what lies ahead for the young signal-caller as the 2026 NFL season moves forward.

The New York Giants will have to continue their 2026 NFL campaign without Jaxson Dart, whose knee injury became a major setback early in the season. The young quarterback went down during the Week 2 loss to the Rams.

He suffered damage to his left knee, including injuries to his meniscus, medial collateral ligament (MCL) and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL). Although his ACL remained intact, the damage required surgery.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh confirmed would sideline him for the remainder of the regular season. The news was particularly frustrating after Dart had shown encouraging signs at the beginning of his second NFL season.

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What is Jaxson Dart’s recovery timeline after knee surgery?

Jaxson Dart is expected to need approximately four to six months to recover from his left knee surgery, putting his potential return window between January and March 2027. The Giants quarterback underwent surgery on September 25.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants (Source: Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The injury occurred during the Giants’ Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He was tackled during New York’s opening offensive possession, and his left knee suffered more damage than initially suspected.

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Although early evaluations suggested an MCL sprain, subsequent medical examinations revealed a more complicated injury involving multiple structures in the knee. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the meniscus was the primary concern.

There is an important distinction between the regular-season outlook and the possibility of returning for the playoffs. John Harbaugh confirmed that Dart would miss the remainder of the 2026 regular season but initially left the door open for a postseason appearance.

With the 2027 playoffs scheduled to begin in January, however, the four-to-six-month recovery estimate makes that scenario particularly challenging. He has also remained around the team during his rehabilitation.

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A November 12 report from Big Blue View recalled that the quarterback was still using crutches approximately six weeks after surgery. That is an indication that his recovery remains ongoing.

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