Exclusive: Musetti opens up on Sinner’s absence, Davis Cup expectations and ambitions for next season

Lorenzo Musetti weighs in on Jannik Sinner's absence from Italy's Davis Cup team, explains why the world No. 1 is so important to the Tour, and shares his thoughts on his compatriot's return in an exclusive interview with Bolavip.

Lorenzo Musetti has shared his thoughts on his season, his expectations for the upcoming campaign, and Italy’s chances of defending their Davis Cup title. Speaking exclusively to Bolavip after his semifinal defeat against Taylor Fritz ― who also spoke with us about his knee problems, among other topics ― at the Stockholm Open, the Italian also discussed Jannik Sinner’s absence from the national team and his hopes for the world No. 2’s return to the Tour.

Musetti was unable to overcome Fritz in Stockholm, admitting that he simply did not have enough energy to compete at his best. However, the Italian remains optimistic about his future and believes he finished the season with positive signs, despite the difficulties he experienced throughout the year.

With the Davis Cup Finals approaching in November, Musetti will now turn his attention to representing Italy as they look to defend their title. Although he acknowledged that Sinner’s absence would be a significant loss, he remains confident in the quality and determination of the Italian team.

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Musetti looks ahead to next season after Stockholm defeat

Musetti admitted that he was disappointed with his performance against Fritz in the Stockholm semifinals, explaining that physical fatigue prevented him from competing at the level he wanted. Nevertheless, the Italian is already looking ahead to the next season, with the Hong Kong tournament and the Australian Open set to be his first major objectives.

Musetti frustrated after losing a point / Getty Images

“I am really pumped to do well in the next season. Today, I simply didn’t have the energy and the legs to compete, but I am looking so much forward to next season, where the first step will be Hong Kong and then the Australian Open,” Musetti told Bolavip exclusively.

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Despite the defeat in Stockholm, the Italian believes there were encouraging signs in his performances toward the end of the season. He feels that his level improved and is determined to recover the ground he believes he lost during a challenging year: “I finished the season well with a good level and improvements. I am looking forward to regaining what I have lost this year.”.

Musetti: It is a pity not having Sinner on the team

One of the biggest topics surrounding Italy ahead of the Davis Cup Finals is the absence of Jannik Sinner, and Musetti acknowledged that not having him available would be a significant blow to the team’s chances, even though Italy managed to win last year’s edition without Sinner.

The Italian also highlighted Sinner’s importance to men’s tennis in general, describing him as the leading figure on the ATP Tour and recognizing how much his presence is missed by both his teammates and the sport.

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“Well, it is a pity not to have Jannik on the team for the Davis Cup Finals, because he is probably the best player in the world, especially on that surface. It’s a pity in general not to have him on the Tour, because he is the leader of the Tour,” said Musetti, who had previously explained to Bolavip how Sinner is still better than Alexander Zverev despite the current ATP world ranking.

Musetti after his match against Sinner / Getty Images

However, the Italian insisted that his country still has enough quality to compete for another Davis Cup title. Musetti believes the team’s mentality and willingness to fight for every point will be crucial as they attempt to defend their crown in front of their home fans.

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“We still have a strong group of players, so I have high expectations. We never give up, which will be the key to win the Davis Cup again. All the guys in the team will do their best to defend the title and make the fans happy on our home soil.”

Musetti sends message to Sinner amid injury concerns

Musetti also addressed the physical problems that have affected several top players throughout the season, explaining that injuries have become a major concern across professional tennis. The Italian made it clear that everyone would welcome Sinner’s return and wished his compatriot the best as he continues dealing with his situation.

“I think we saw this year that a lot of top players have been dealing with injuries, which is always a tough situation. Everyone would love to have Jannik back, so I am wishing him all the best, and then we will see when he returns to the court.”

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The Italian also expressed confidence in Sinner’s ability to manage his recovery, pointing to his professionalism and experience as reasons why he believes the world No. 2 knows how to approach the situation.

Musetti suggested that Sinner has been careful not to rush his return because he understands the importance of protecting his long-term career. With many more years potentially ahead of him on the Tour, the Italian believes taking a conservative approach is understandable.

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“I am pretty sure that he knows the way to come back. He is a true professional and knows how to deal with the situation. It is no secret that he has been kind of conservative, simply because he didn’t want to rush anything, because he is still looking at the many years he has left on the Tour.”

For Musetti, the priority now is to finish the season strongly with Italy before turning his attention to the challenges of 2027. Despite his disappointing exit in Stockholm, the Italian remains motivated and believes he has plenty of room to improve as he prepares for another opportunity to compete among the best players in the world.