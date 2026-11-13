Abdul Carter warns Jaguars, 49ers, Seahawks, Lions as NY Giants want ‘the smoke’ for upcoming 2026 NFL schedule

After a heart-shattering loss, NY Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter says the team is not afraid of their upcoming schedule, involving the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions.

Linebacker Abdul Carter issued a bold warning for the New York Giants opponents ahead of clashes against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Detroit Lions. The second-year star made it clear that the G-Men refuses to back down from any elite contender.

“We want all the smoke with all those teams,” Carter declared following Thursday night’s loss to Washington. “We ain’t ducking no smoke. Everybody’s going to get our best.”

“There’s no team that we’re looking at like ‘oh my goodness,'” the confident New York Giants pass rusher added. His fiery message sets an aggressive tone before a defining stretch of the 2026 NFL regular season.

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It’s a brutal gauntlet in the schedule for NY Giants

Big Blue faces an unforgiving slate against four heavyweight playoff contenders over the next seven weeks. That gauntlet begins in Week 11 when the 6-2 Jacksonville Jaguars visit MetLife Stadium.

Abdul Carter was asked about the Giants playing the Jaguars, 49ers, Seahawks and Lions coming up



"We want all the smoke with all those teams. We ain't ducking no smoke. Everybody's going to get our best. There's no team that we're looking at like 'oh my goodness'" pic.twitter.com/PyHYFfJFTj — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) November 13, 2026

New York also hosts the 7-1 San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 before traveling to Seattle. Finally, a Monday Night Football trip to face the 6-2 Detroit Lions awaits in Week 16.

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The NFC East is wide open

Thursday’s 24-21 defeat against Washington dropped New York to 5-3-1, tightening the NFC East race. The 4-5 Dallas Cowboys and 3-5-1 Commanders now sit right behind them in the standings.

With rival contenders gaining ground, every matchup carries massive postseason stakes for head coach John Harbaugh‘s squad. Surviving this brutal schedule will prove whether New York truly belongs among the NFC’s elite.

Key takeaways

Linebacker Abdul Carter issued a bold warning for the New York Giants opponents ahead of clashes against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Detroit Lions. The second-year star made it clear that the G-Men refuses to back down from any elite contender.

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“We want all the smoke with all those teams,” Carter declared following Thursday night’s loss to Washington. “We ain’t ducking no smoke. Everybody’s going to get our best.”

“There’s no team that we’re looking at like ‘oh my goodness,'” the confident New York Giants pass rusher added. His fiery message sets an aggressive tone before a defining stretch of the 2026 NFL regular season.

It’s a brutal gauntlet in the schedule for NY Giants

Big Blue faces an unforgiving slate against four heavyweight playoff contenders over the next seven weeks. That gauntlet begins in Week 11 when the 6-2 Jacksonville Jaguars visit MetLife Stadium.

Advertisement

Abdul Carter was asked about the Giants playing the Jaguars, 49ers, Seahawks and Lions coming up



"We want all the smoke with all those teams. We ain't ducking no smoke. Everybody's going to get our best. There's no team that we're looking at like 'oh my goodness'" pic.twitter.com/PyHYFfJFTj — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) November 13, 2026

New York also hosts the 7-1 San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 before traveling to Seattle. Finally, a Monday Night Football trip to face the 6-2 Detroit Lions awaits in Week 16.

The NFC East is wide open

Abdul Carter issued a bold warning for New York Giants opponents ahead of upcoming clashes.

for New York Giants opponents ahead of upcoming clashes. Abdul Carter declared “We want all the smoke with all those teams” after Thursday’s loss.

after Thursday’s loss. The 6-2 Jacksonville Jaguars visit MetLife Stadium in Week 11 to begin the gauntlet.