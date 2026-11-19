The AFC South race remains wide open as the 2026 NFL season enters Week 11, with every result carrying added weight. While the Colts and Texans meet on Thursday Night Football, the division picture offers plenty of intrigue.

The AFC South enters Week 11 with the Jacksonville Jaguars holding a comfortable lead over the rest of the division, while the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are looking to close the gap.

The Jaguars lead the division at 7-2, while Houston enters the game at 3-6 and Indianapolis at 3-7. The Titans sit last at 1-8. That leaves the Texans one game ahead of the Colts, making Thursday’s result particularly important.

There is also a contrast in how Houston and Indianapolis have reached this point. The Texans are coming off a narrow 27-24 loss to the Browns, while the Colts snapped a difficult stretch with a 24-22 win over the Dolphins in Week 10.

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AFC South standings

Team W L PCT Conference Record Streak Jacksonville Jaguars 7 2 .778 6-2 W3 Houston Texans 3 6 .333 3-4 L1 Indianapolis Colts 3 7 .300 2-5 W1 Tennessee Titans 1 8 .111 1-6 L3

Why is Texans vs. Colts so important for the AFC South race?

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are fighting to keep their AFC South hopes alive, making Thursday Night Football in Week 11 a crucial divisional matchup for both teams.

Daniel Jones #17 hands the ball off to Seth McGowan #20 of the Colts (Source: Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

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Houston enters the game with a 3-6 record, while Indianapolis sits at 3-7. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars have built a significant advantage at the top of the division with a 7-2 record, leaving both rivals with little room for error.

For the Texans, a victory would improve their record to 4-6 and give them additional ground in the divisional race. More importantly, they could strengthen its position against Indianapolis with a win in the season series.

Indianapolis, meanwhile, needs to capitalize on this opportunity to avoid falling further behind Houston. A victory would bring the Colts to 4-7, while dropping the Texans to 3-7.

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It would also give them a season sweep over Houston after winning their first meeting 19-17 in Week 3. That head-to-head advantage could become particularly valuable if both teams finish with identical overall records.

The stakes extend beyond the division title, as both teams are also trying to remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot. DeMeco Ryans‘ team entered Week 11 four games behind Jacksonville in the AFC South race.

The Texans also had a 20% playoff probability before Thursday’s game, but that figure would drop to just 7% with a loss. Indianapolis, on the other hand, had less than a 5% chance of reaching the postseason regardless of the result.

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Key takeaways