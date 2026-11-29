Daniel Jones’ anticipated reunion with the New York Giants takes an unexpected turn as the Indianapolis Colts prepare for their Week 12 showdown, putting the spotlight on a major quarterback change.

Daniel Jones‘ season in Indianapolis has taken a dramatic turn, and his reunion with the Giants is now one of the most unusual storylines of Week 12. The QB who once led the Giants to the playoffs is no longer part of the Colts‘ plans.

The turning point came after a rough outing against Houston, when he completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards and threw an interception in a 26-3 defeat. His struggles had become increasingly difficult to ignore.

He finished his Colts tenure with 1,974 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions, the most in the NFL at the time of his departure. Shane Steichen decided to move in a different direction and turning to Anthony Richardson Sr.

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What happened to Daniel Jones with the Colts?

Daniel Jones was waived by the Indianapolis Colts on November 20, 2026, ending his tenure with the team after 11 games as its starting quarterback.

The move came one day after Indianapolis suffered a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans, in which he completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards, threw an interception and finished with a 45.9 passer rating.

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts (Source: Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

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His departure was particularly surprising because the Colts had re-signed him in March to a two-year, $88 million contract after he helped revive the offense during the 2025 season.

Indianapolis had hoped he could build on that success, but the quarterback struggled to regain his previous form throughout the 2026 campaign.

The veteran finished his time in Indianapolis with a 3-8 record as a starter, 1,974 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. He also recorded five fumbles, losing three of them, bringing his total giveaways to 16 in 11 games.

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They turned to Anthony Richardson Sr. as their starting quarterback for the Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants, Jones’ former team. Richardson had spent the previous two seasons behind Jones after losing the starting job in 2025.

Why did the Colts move on from Daniel Jones?

The Colts moved on from Daniel Jones because of his declining performance, their disappointing 3-8 record and the decision to avoid a costly injury guarantee in his contract. His numbers were a major concern for the organization.

According to ESPN Research, he ranked last among 31 qualifying quarterbacks in total QBR (29.1), yards per attempt (5.6) and yards per dropback (4.8). His 13 interceptions were the most in the NFL, while his 58.4% completion rate represented a career low.

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However, the decision was not based solely on his performance. His contract included a $10.51 million injury guarantee for 2027. By waiving him, the Colts eliminated the risk of that guarantee becoming payable if he suffered an injury.

Indianapolis also had little reason to keep him on the roster if he was no longer going to play. The franchise had already fired general manager Chris Ballard and traded several key players before the deadline, signaling a significant change.

Shane Steichen said the decision was made in the best interests of both sides and emphasized that Jones had not requested his release. The head coach also praised the QB’s toughness, noting that he played through a broken leg in 2025 before suffering a torn Achilles.

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Will Daniel Jones play again in the 2026 NFL season?

Daniel Jones can still play in the 2026 NFL season, but he would need to sign with another team first. He cleared waivers on November 23 and became an unrestricted free agent, making him eligible to negotiate with any NFL franchise.

He is reportedly expected to take his time before choosing his next destination. ESPN and NFL Network reported that he prefers to wait for the right opportunity rather than immediately join a team.

The Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals were among the teams reported to be considering him.

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Baltimore had previously offered Indianapolis a fourth-round pick and a conditional fifth-round selection for Jones before the trade deadline, while New England was reportedly evaluating quarterback options after Drake Maye’s injury.

There is also a financial advantage for a potential new team. Indianapolis remains responsible for his guaranteed 2026 salary, meaning another franchise could potentially sign him for the veteran minimum.

Key takeaways

Anthony Richardson Sr. replaces Daniel Jones as Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback against New York Giants.

as Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback against New York Giants. The Indianapolis Colts waived Daniel Jones on November 20 after a 26-3 loss to Houston.

after a 26-3 loss to Houston. Daniel Jones became an unrestricted free agent on November 23 after clearing NFL waivers.