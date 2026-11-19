The Texans and Colts are set for a pivotal AFC South showdown on Thursday Night Football, with their quarterback depth charts drawing plenty of attention ahead of their Week 11 clash.

The quarterback situation adds another layer to Thursday night’s AFC South matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. Both teams arrive at NRG Stadium after very different stretches of the season.

Houston’s offense has dealt with its share of ups and downs, while Indianapolis has also faced challenges finding consistency through the air. Having reliable options under center could become particularly important in a divisional game.

The official depth charts provide a clearer picture of where both franchises stand at quarterback. The Colts and Texans kick off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 19, with the game airing exclusively on Prime Video.

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Houston Texans QB depth chart

C.J. Stroud (No. 7) is the Texans’ starting quarterback. Davis Mills is listed as his primary backup, giving Houston an experienced alternative if Stroud is unable to continue or needs to leave the game.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans (Source: Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Graham Mertz is also part of Houston’s quarterback group, although he is currently listed on injured reserve and is not an active option for Thursday’s matchup.

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Indianapolis Colts QB depth chart

Daniel Jones (No. 17) is Indianapolis’ starting quarterback for the Week 11 matchup. Anthony Richardson Sr. (No. 5) is listed directly behind him, with rookie Riley Leonard (No. 15) occupying the third spot.

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart on November 16, confirming that Jones remains ahead of Richardson in the team’s quarterback hierarchy. Richardson provides Indianapolis with another option at the position, while Leonard adds further depth to the rotation.

Key takeaways

The Colts and Texans kick off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 19 at NRG Stadium.

at NRG Stadium. C.J. Stroud starts at quarterback for the Houston Texans, backed up by Davis Mills.

starts at quarterback for the Houston Texans, backed up by Davis Mills. Daniel Jones leads the Indianapolis Colts quarterback depth chart ahead of Anthony Richardson Sr.