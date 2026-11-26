John Harbaugh's New York Giants travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Week 12 of the NFL season brings an exciting matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium. This game comes with an interesting storyline, as Big Blue will face Anthony Richardson for the first time, a factor that John Harbaugh believes puts his team at a disadvantage.

“Super challenging. It’s another game where we see a quarterback for the first time, and it’s a little better to see him the second game because you kind of see what they’ve got in for him,” Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday.

“We won’t have the advantage of knowing what particular plays they choose to run. It’ll be built around the core of their offense for sure, but it’ll be with a big emphasis toward his skill set. He’s very talented. He’s one of a kind. He’s a rare athlete. He’s a rare arm talent quarterback. He can really throw it. He can run. He can break tackles. His career hasn’t taken off for whatever reason, but that talent’s there.”

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Shane Steichen put his faith in Richardson at The Horseshoe after surprisingly moving on from Daniel Jones. Will the Colts have a strategic advantage over the Giants heading into this matchup?

Anthony Richardson Sr. #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass.

Richardson’s numbers this season

It has been a super quiet 2026 NFL season for Anthony Richardson, who has been stuck in a limited backup role in Indianapolis. Through Week 11, he has only seen the field in two games—garbage-time appearances against Jacksonville and Houston—completing 2 of 4 passes for just eight yards with zero touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 56.3 passer rating.

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He hasn’t done much with his legs either, adding only six rushing yards on three carries, leaving the former fourth overall pick with virtually no on-field runway so far this year.

Giants aim to stay on top the NFC East

The New York Giants’ most recent Week 11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars improved their NFC East odds. John Harbaugh’s team is now looking to secure its seventh win of the season and maintain its position atop the division.

Head coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants

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Key takeaways