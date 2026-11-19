Jameis Winston was heavily criticized for his cadence, but the New York Giants quarterback has answered.

New York Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston pushed back firmly against critics accusing him of prioritizing social media fame over winning. During his podcast this week, Winston addressed backlash over singing “Who Let the Dogs Out?” during a fourth-down hard count in Week 10.

Winston insisted his theatrical cadence was a calculated attempt to disrupt defensive timing rather than chase internet clout. “I’m a professional trying to win football games, not out there trying to make TikTok clips,” Winston explained seriously.

Earlier reports revealed how NY Giants QB Jameis Winston got called out for ‘trying to go viral‘ by former Pro Bowler Donte Whitner. Head coach John Harbaugh also defended the veteran passer, confirming the coaching staff approved the unorthodox rhythm during practice.

Advertisement

Winston’s colorful personality is getting in the way of his professionalism

While Winston remains beloved inside New York’s locker room, his larger-than-life antics frequently invite intense external scrutiny after tough losses. Analysts like Whitner, Adam Schein, and Skip Bayless argued that singing song lyrics in a tight fourth quarter looked “clownish” and unserious.

“Don’t sing a damn song!” 😭😭@AdamSchein RIPS Jameis Winston’s “Who Let the Dogs Out” cadence and calls him out for trying to promote his podcast.



“Jameis Winston embarrassed himself, John Harbaugh and the Giants organization.”



Schein Time ➡️ https://t.co/EQGzFXgNMZ pic.twitter.com/fLUXD3GIbf — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 13, 2026

Furthermore, broadcasting unconventional calls gives opponents an obvious tell that the offense has zero intention of snapping the ball. When results fall short on primetime television, lighthearted moments easily overshadow genuine preparation and leadership.

Advertisement

Only Winston gets these weird cadences going

Across the entire NFL, no other quarterback blends eccentric showmanship into pre-snap operations quite like Winston. While stars like Peyton Manning and Dak Prescott popularized signature cadences, Winston turns ordinary hard counts into theater.

Teammates admire his fearless authenticity and unwavering energy whenever he enters for short-yardage packages. Ultimately, only Winston could turn a routine fourth-down bluff into the biggest talking point of Week 10.

Key takeaways

Jameis Winston pushed back against critics over singing “Who Let the Dogs Out?” against Washington.

over singing “Who Let the Dogs Out?” against Washington. Jameis Winston insisted his theatrical cadence was a calculated attempt to disrupt defensive timing.

to disrupt defensive timing. Head coach John Harbaugh defended Jameis Winston and confirmed the coaching staff approved the rhythm.