NY Giants players take definitive stance amid Jameis Winston, JJ McCarthy QB battle

After Jaxson Dart's injury, the New York Giants traded for JJ McCarthy and that sparked some sort of quarterback battle with him and veteran Jameis Winston. Now, the rest of the roster has taken a voice to make sure all is clear. Jameis Winston had a typical statline for him in Week 4's win against […]

After Jaxson Dart’s injury, the New York Giants traded for JJ McCarthy and that sparked some sort of quarterback battle with him and veteran Jameis Winston. Now, the rest of the roster has taken a voice to make sure all is clear.

Jameis Winston had a typical statline for him in Week 4’s win against the Cardinals. Winston had 250 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Giants were able to win but the turnovers were there.

However, the team still has his back. Offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa told Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media, “He’s a leader at heart, and he takes care of business, just like how you saw [Sunday].” Cam Skattebo also spoke on Winston, “Resilient, man. Obviously, he threw a couple picks, but he led us. He operated fast, well, smart… At the end of the day, he did what we needed him to do. He got out of things that most quarterbacks wouldn’t get out of. And he won the game.“

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NY Giants want to keep playing for Winston

JJ McCarthy is barely getting to learn the playbook, so it is easy to see why the Giants want to stick with Winston. After all, he is beloved, and he knows the organization inside and out. Najee Harris told Slater that, “Jameis is just a resilient player. And he showed it. He’s our leader. Jameis is our quarterback. We’re going to stick with Jameis no matter what.”

Jameis Winston is a unique case in the NFL. Usually, a corny personality and a turnover-prone style of play will not bode well for the rest of the locker room. Yet, for Jameis Winston, that is his identity and teammates are ready and eager to rally behind him.

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JJ McCarthy doesn’t have that leadership yet

During his Vikings days, some veterans praised McCarthy’s high energy, mentioning team-building efforts and strong personal relationships built during difficult stretches and growth periods.

However, some analysts and former players have questioned his interview presence and questioned whether his outward style translates smoothly to total command of an NFL locker room.

Key takeaways

Quarterback Jameis Winston recorded 250 yards , three touchdowns, and two interceptions against Arizona.

, three touchdowns, and two interceptions against Arizona. Lineman Francis Mauigoa praised Winston , calling him a leader at heart following the victory.

, calling him a leader at heart following the victory. Teammate Najee Harris voiced full support, stating the roster will stick with their quarterback.