Sam LaPorta reaffirms his commitment to Lions, clarifies misunderstanding about his future in Detroit

Sam LaPorta is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has made it clear that his intention is to remain with the Detroit Lions.

Sam LaPorta is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top tight ends. Days ago, as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, he revealed that he would consider other options if the Detroit Lions did not offer him what he believes he is worth. However, he made it clear that his preference is to remain in Detroit for the foreseeable future.

“I feel bad if there was any sort of distraction to the team or my teammates or the coaches, but I think there was maybe a bit of a misconception with, I guess — my intentions are I want to play for this team,” LaPorta said to the press. “I give everything I have. My teammates do, as well. They all love me, respect me and support me, and they want to see me be happy and be compensated.”

It’s not an easy decision, especially with LaPorta and his partner expecting the arrival of their daughter. Moments like these are bound to make him more reflective, as he carefully considers every step before deciding what comes next in his career.

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“I guess I wouldn’t expect anybody else to really even care, but emotionally for me and my family, it’s an important thing for us,” he also added. “We want to have stability. We’re excited, in the coming months, we’re gonna have our first kid, me and my wife. We’re gonna welcome our baby girl into the world in Metro Detroit. We want to be here with the Lions.

Sam LaPorta #87 of the Detroit Lions makes a reception during the NFL game.

“I guess I’m getting emotional about it, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s really a business. And you have to respect what the front office is doing because they’re the ones calling the shots. They’re the ones that brought me in. This is my first team. They’ve been nothing but supportive of me and my career.”

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LaPorta’s contract situation in Detroit

Sam LaPorta is currently playing under his original four-year, $9.47 million rookie contract ($2.36M AAV, $3.88M signing bonus, and $7.51M guaranteed), which pays him a $5.68 million base salary in 2026.

Looking ahead to his next deal, he might be aiming to become the highest-paid tight end in NFL history by cracking the $18M to $20M per year range—potentially eclipsing George Kittle’s market-topping $19.1M annual salary—on a projected four-year extension worth $72M to $80M with roughly $38M to $46M in guarantees.

Numbers that back up his contract demands

LaPorta definitely has the resume to back up his pay demands. He burst onto the scene in 2023 with a legendary rookie season, setting franchise tight end records with 86 receptions, 889 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. He followed that up with another rock-solid 60 catches for 726 yards and 7 TDs in 2024, proving he wasn’t just a one-year wonder.

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After bouncing back from a back injury in 2025, he’s already back to elite form in 2026—hauling in 27 catches for 316 yards and 3 TDs through just 5 games. Across 47 career games, he’s posted 213 receptions, 2,420 yards, and 23 touchdowns, making him a top-five receiving threat at his position and giving him all the leverage he needs to ask for top-of-the-market tight end money.

Key takeaways