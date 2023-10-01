In the first four weeks of the season, Sam LaPorta has undeniably emerged as one of the standout rookies in the league. The Detroit Lions have not only met but exceeded the expectations they had set with last year’s late-season resurgence.

Currently, they sit atop the NFC North standings, propelled by an impressive victory against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday night. In these stellar performances, one player who has truly shone in the passing game is LaPorta.

The rookie tight end has claimed a great place in the lineup as a reliable pass catcher. LaPorta even achieved something remarkable in his recent matchup, breaking an NFL record that Chiefs star Travis Kelce couldn’t secure.

Sam LaPorta’s Record

During the Lions’ Thursday road matchup with the Green Bay Packers, LaPorta etched his name into the history books. As reported by ESPN Stats & Info, the tight end now holds the record for the most receptions by a tight end in their first four career games since at least 1950.

LaPorta’s remarkable start to the season has seen him amass an impressive 22 receptions for 242 yards in 2023. The only tight end with more receiving yards than him during this early career period was Mike Ditka, who tallied 315 yards.

LaPorta attended the University of Iowa before being drafted with the 34th overall pick in this year’s event. The Lions’ tight end secured his first career touchdown reception last week against the Atlanta Falcons, snatching a 45-yard pass from Jared Goff.

How Old Is Sam LaPorta?

Sam LaPorta is 22 years old.