Lions set to lose Sam LaPorta for 2025 NFL season: Detroit’s updated tight end depth chart

The Detroit Lions have suffered a massive blow to their Super Bowl hopes, as Sam LaPorta is set to be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 NFL season. Here’s a look at the team’s updated depth chart at tight end.

On Friday, head coach Dan Campbell told the media that Sam LaPorta is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a back injury — a huge setback for a Lions team aiming to make a deep playoff run.

With LaPorta out, the Lions have elevated Brock Wright to the TE1 role. Ross Dwelley now steps in as the backup, while both LaPorta and Shane Zylstra have been placed on injured reserve.

A massive hit for Jared Goff

The Lions’ offense — despite the departure of OC Ben Johnson this year — has been outstanding this season. Jared Goff still has plenty of weapons at his disposal, but the loss of LaPorta is a particularly sensitive one.

LaPorta has been a key asset for Detroit since arriving in 2023 as a second-round pick. He’s not only a reliable target in the passing game but also a strong blocker when needed.

Now, however, the offense will have to rely on Brock Wright as TE1. So far, the former Notre Dame standout has recorded 11 receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns — numbers the Lions will need him to improve as he steps in for LaPorta.

Fortunately for Detroit, Goff still has a strong supporting cast. With LaPorta out for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season, players such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, and David Montgomery are expected to take on even larger roles.